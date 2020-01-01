HM The King offers New Year’s blessings to the Thai people | The Thaiger

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has commemorated the Gregorian new year and given his blessings and best wishes to the Thai people for 2020.

His Majesty conveyed his blessings and good wishes for “a healthy body and cheerful mind, bright intelligence, strong faith and conscience to behave oneself under the guidance of morality, ethics and moderation, and determination to contribute to the nation and society” in a live address from the Amporn Sathan Throne Hall, Dusit Palace.

“In undertaking any work, mistakes are often unavoidable. However, one must learn from those mistakes and use them as lessons for oneself, others and society to improve the working process. The experiences, knowledge and skills accumulated from these lessons will help in controlling oneself and avoid repeating mistakes, resulting in a bright future and true prosperity.”

“May the Holy Triple Gem and all the sacred things that you revere, as well as the virtues of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, protect your families and bless you with good health and happiness throughout the year 2020 and forever.”

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida also issued a New Year greeting card for the people. On the front there is the symbol of the Chakri dynasty, as well as the symbols of Their Majesties. When opened, the right side of the card shows a picture of the King and Queen, the left side bears the message “2020 New Year Blessings”, and the signatures of Their Majesties.

