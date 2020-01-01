HM The King offers New Year’s blessings to the Thai people | The Thaiger

Thailand
HM The King offers New Year’s blessings to the Thai people
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has commemorated the Gregorian new year and given his blessings and best wishes to the Thai people for 2020.
His Majesty conveyed his blessings and good wishes for “a healthy body and cheerful mind, bright intelligence, strong faith and conscience to behave oneself under the guidance of morality, ethics and moderation, and determination to contribute to the nation and society” in a live address from the Amporn Sathan Throne Hall, Dusit Palace.
“In undertaking any work, mistakes are often unavoidable. However, one must learn from those mistakes and use them as lessons for oneself, others and society to improve the working process. The experiences, knowledge and skills accumulated from these lessons will help in controlling oneself and avoid repeating mistakes, resulting in a bright future and true prosperity.”
“May the Holy Triple Gem and all the sacred things that you revere, as well as the virtues of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, protect your families and bless you with good health and happiness throughout the year 2020 and forever.”
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida also issued a New Year greeting card for the people. On the front there is the symbol of the Chakri dynasty, as well as the symbols of Their Majesties. When opened, the right side of the card shows a picture of the King and Queen, the left side bears the message “2020 New Year Blessings”, and the signatures of Their Majesties.
SOURCE: The Nation
Events
Meteor shower with up to 100 meteors per hour on January 4
It’s an exciting few weeks for locals looking up to the skies. Last week we had a partial solar eclipse across Thailand (most prominent in the south), and in three days we will have a meteor shower. But you’ll need to get up early to watch it.
Star gazers will be able to witness the new year’s first display of shooting stars (meteors), called the Quadrantid meteor shower. The display will be visible on Saturday, January 4, according to Suparoek Karuhanont of the Thai National Astronomical Research Institute.
The best time to see watch the meteor shower is from 2.30am until dawn on January 4, because there will be no disruption caused by moonlight. The shower could display as many as 120 shooting stars an hour.
The Quadrantid meteor shower is considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers around the world. Most showers have a two-day peak, which makes catching sight of them far easier. The Quadrantids peak, on the other hand, is for only a few hours.
Unlike many other meteor showers, the Quadrantids are famous for spitting out “fireball” meteors that blaze by in a dazzling array of unusual color and brightness.
First spotted and scientifically documented in the 1800s, astronomers aren’t even sure where the meteors hail from. While Earth experiences most showers of this sort when it hurtles through the debris of comets, our solar system’s dirty snowballs, the Quadrantids were first thought to have been birthed from a body based more in rock than ice: an object called 2003 EH1 – a “dead comet” – one that’s shed its volatile ices after circling around our sun too many times. Other astronomers believe that 2003 EH1 may share a history with the comet C/1490 Y1, described by Asian astronomers 500 years ago.
To give your eyes time to adjust, head outdoors about half an hour before you begin looking to the skies. Weather is predicted to be generally fine around Thailand this weekend so fingers crossed there isn’t too much cloud.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | Smithsonian
Bangkok
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
EssilorLuxottica has reported a 213 million US$ (6.3 billion baht) fraud in on of its plants in Thailand. EssilorLuxottica is a French-Italian multinational corporation based in Paris with subsidiaries and manufacturers around the world.
Essilor Luxottica, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, has announced that its subsidiary Essilor International recently discovered fraudulent fund transfers in one of its plants in Thailand. Elissor has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
Essilor International says it has filed complaints in Thailand and “mobilied all available internal and external resources to put an immediate end to these fraudulent activities and implement remedial actions.”
The employees of Essilor International, already known to date to be associated with the fraudulent activities have been terminated. The company also says it is carrying out comprehensive investigations and is taking all possible actions to recover the misappropriated funds “in order to mitigate the impact on the Group”.
The Board says that additional internal controls have been put in place at Essilor International worldwide in order to strengthen existing security processes.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
“The financial impact is estimated to be of a maximum of Euro 190 million before insurance, pending legal actions and anticipated recovery of further funds currently frozen on various bank accounts. It will be recorded in the operating result of 2019 and will be treated as an adjusted item.
The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur.”
Environment
Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels
“Currently PEA is surveying the sites of Bangchak’s petrol stations that are suitable for installing EV chargers.”
This from Somchai Techavanich, Chief of Marketing and VP of Marketing at Bangchak Corporation. The group recently announced that the company is planning to install EV (electric vehicle) charging stations at its petrol stations under an MoU for clean energy business development signed with the Provincial Electricity Authority.
“We will be using the “fast charge” model that requires about 20 minutes of charging time, and are planning to install charging stations at intervals of 100 km along the major highways.”
The PEA will be responsible for the installation cost and service fee charges, while Bangchak will provide the spaces for charging, such as in front of Inthanin Coffee Shop (a nice little earner for the coffee shops whilst the owners and passengers of EVs will have a 20 minute coffee break).
“The installation go EV charging locations should start in the first quarter of 2020 in selected stations to test the system, and will expand to 62 stations nationwide within the first year. At present Bangchak has a few charging stations of its own, but they are not very popular since most EV users prefer to charge at home.”
In 2020 Bangchak is also planning to install solar rooftops on its petrol stations and retail shops managed by Bangchak Retail Company as part of the company’s clean energy business development initiative. The project will be financed by BCPG, a subsidiary of BCP.
“In the early phase we will install solar rooftops at 220 gas stations under our management, and then expand to the stations managed by dealers and business partners. The solar rooftop will help reduce electricity cost of each station by around 10-15%.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Over 400 arrested for drink-driving in Kalasin province during holiday campaign
British tourist killed in Pattaya fireworks incident
Trending
