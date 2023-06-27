Nonthaburi police shut down major underground gambling den, arrest 49

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

In an extensive operation, police raided and dismantled a substantial gambling den in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The sting saw almost 50 people apprehended in the act of illicitly betting on games of snooker. The operation, led by senior police officials, resulted in a successful seizure of 49 people participating in gambling activities.

Law enforcement authorities including Police General Paisan Wongwatcharamongkol, the Provincial Police Region 1 leader, and Police Colonel Aphichat Wannapak, the Nonthaburi Police Chief, planned and executed the operation. Together they led local and regional police forces on a raid, conducted late into the night, on a snooker table in the Suanyai district of Nonthaburi. The offenders tried to evade capture by attempting to escape as soon as the police arrived, but authorities managed to apprehend 49 individuals, which included 14 men and 35 women.

The gambling den was secretly operating on the second floor of a building, with a snooker table set up downstairs as a front. In the course of the raid, it was discovered that various forms of gambling, such as ‘Tiger-Dragon’ (a dice game), card games, and bean splits were being played, reported KhaoSod.

Authorities successfully confiscated cash amounting to 48,646 baht (US$1,382), 59 decks of cards, and various gambling accessories. Further, three gambling boards were seized. All offenders will be prosecuted according to the law. The successful capture resulted from intelligence collected by the police that illicit gambling was occurring under the guise of a snooker funhouse. This led to the deployment of an undercover agent to participate in the gambling activities alongside a coordinated police force from Provincial Police Region 1 and Nonthaburi police, ready to raid.

The undercover agent gave the signal, and police immediately arrested 49 gamblers, seizing cash and numerous gambling tools, charging them with jointly participating in illegal gambling without permission and resisting bail. The raided place is owned by Madam T, who has been secretly operating a mobile gambling den, frequently changing locations in an attempt to evade police capture. Still, in the end, it has finally fallen into the hands of the authorities.