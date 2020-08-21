Connect with us

Crime

Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

60 mins ago

 on 

Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod
    • follow us in feedly

A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly ravaged a Northeast Thailand neighborhood, swinging an ax at locals and damaging things around him. Police say 40 year old Detsak Khonhan allegedly charged at an officer when asked to put the ax down.

Police say the man ignored warning shots. An officer then shot Khonhan in the leg, but Khonhan still continued to charge. The officer then fatally shot him in the chest.

In his rampage, Khonhan damaged 4 cars and 2 motorcycles. A report from Nation Thailand says he swung the ax at locals, but did not report on possible injuries.

Police do not know Khonhan’s motive for his outburst, but say he has a history of mental illness and drug use.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 21, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Suicide by cop.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Police back decision to arrest protesters who break the law

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Police back decision to arrest protesters who break the law | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Prachachat

The national police chief says it’s “their duty” to make arrests when the law is broken. In the case of the recent arrests involving pro-democracy protesters, police say they had no choice. They say they plan to arrest even more. 21 arrest warrants are issued for members of the Free Youth group for allegedly breaking the law during protests. 9 protesters were arrested this week and are currently released on bail. Their charges relate to their actions in the July 18 and the August 3 rallies in Bangkok. One of the protesters arrested is human rights lawyer Anon Nampa. He […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Russian opposition leader, Putin critic in a coma after suspected poisoning – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Russian opposition leader, Putin critic in a coma after suspected poisoning &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Business Insider

The spokeswoman for leading Russian opposition figure and fierce Putin critic Alexei Navalny says he is unconscious in hospital, suffering from suspected poisoning. The outspoken anti-corruption campaigner fell ill during a flight and the plane made an emergency landing. Doctors say he’s in a coma and they’re trying to save his life. His team suspects something was put in his tea at an airport cafe. The Kremlin said that it wished Navalny a “speedy recovery”. 44 year old Navalny has been one of President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critics for years. In June he described a vote on constitutional reforms as […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin is vowing to protect all witnesses in the ongoing Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya fatal hit-and-run case, whether government officers or members of the public. He says a witness protection programme is in place to provide protection to the key witness. His remarks come after the suspiciously timed death of another key witness late last month. The witness, forensics police officer Thanasit Taengchan, examined the scene of the accident in 2012, and later changed his statement to revise the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari from 177kph to 79kph, just below the speed limit. The huge reduction was an important […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending