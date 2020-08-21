Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police | The Thaiger

A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly ravaged a Northeast Thailand neighborhood, swinging an ax at locals and damaging things around him. Police say 40 year old Detsak Khonhan allegedly charged at an officer when asked to put the ax down.

Police say the man ignored warning shots. An officer then shot Khonhan in the leg, but Khonhan still continued to charge. The officer then fatally shot him in the chest.

In his rampage, Khonhan damaged 4 cars and 2 motorcycles. A report from Nation Thailand says he swung the ax at locals, but did not report on possible injuries.

Police do not know Khonhan’s motive for his outburst, but say he has a history of mental illness and drug use.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand