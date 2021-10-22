Connect with us

Crime

Man who allegedly raped young girl 18 years ago arrested

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A man alleged to have raped a young girl 18 years ago was arrested in Bangkok. (via Daily News)

A fugitive for 18 years, police just caught up with a man accused of raping a young student 18 years ago. The 42 year old man was arrested in Bangkok after evading police for nearly 2 decades since 2003 when it is alleged that he raped a young girl in Phayao in the north of Thailand.

The crime suppression division sent officers to arrest the man in Viphavadee Soi 62 in Laksi, an area in northern Bangkok. The man is alleged to have raped a student in their third year of secondary school, M3 as it’s known in Thailand.

The student’s parents filed a complaint with police in 2003 after the incident that alleged that the man met their young daughter at a celebration of Loi Krathong, the yearly world-famous lantern festival, in Phayao where he offered to take her home to her neighbouring village.

After chatting her up and gaining her trust, the man took her home but allegedly raped her on the way there. When the man learned her parents reported it to police, he fled Phayao and hadn’t been identified for the last 18 years.

The man was reported to have confessed to the crime when he was arrested in Bangkok this week, though details of his punishment and the charges he faces have not been specified.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-22 14:13
What a slime. Sorry to say but the death penalty is about all he should get.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 seconds ago

Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data
Thailand16 mins ago

Thai car production expected to grow
World1 hour ago

Vienna Tourist Board censored by Facebook, shares art on OnlyFans

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime2 hours ago

Man who allegedly raped young girl 18 years ago arrested
Education3 hours ago

China to prioritize foreign students returning
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand’s focus on wealthy tourists won’t benefit small business
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

3 categories allowed back in Thailand, Updates on re-opening | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 115
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid-19 infected patients to receive vaccine after recovering
Morning Top Stories Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | The list of 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1 | October 22
Phuket4 hours ago

“Together Phuket Stepping Forward”: tourism plan after Sandbox
Indonesia4 hours ago

Indonesia to introduce strict air travel measures for end-of-year holiday period
South4 hours ago

Southern Thailand to receive 500,000 vaccine doses to combat Covid-19 surge
South4 hours ago

Expelled monk returns to southern Thailand to celebrate birthday
Thailand4 hours ago

Largest petrochemical producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket officials confirm island’s recovery plan following sandbox “success”
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending