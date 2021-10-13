Connect with us

Man blames 50 million baht of withdrawals on adopted daughter

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: A man accused his adopted daughter of withdrawing 50 million baht from his bank. (via Chinnawat Singha)

A 77 year old businessman in Phitsanulok discovered that 50 million baht was missing from his bank account and has accused his adopted daughter of stealing it. The money is claimed to have disappeared from 6 bank accounts without the man’s knowledge and he has now asked the bank for detailed statements to identify when and how the money was withdrawn.

The bank has so far only provided details for 3 accounts, prompting the businessman to go directly to the Bank of Thailand which ordered the bank to investigate his accounts.

The plot thickens as the man’s adopted daughter is married to a former manager at the bank. The man says that statements show that the manager made multiple withdrawals totalling 50 million baht without presenting a bank book.

The man says he will file legal complaints with the Crime Suppression Division after already going to the provincial Damrongtham centre.

The 77 year old multi-millionaire is said to have grown his fortune as a rice seller at a market and later getting into money lending. His wealth is estimated at more than 100 million baht.

He has 2 biological children and 2 more adopted children. It has been rumoured that his adopted children were upset over the man’s plans for dividing up his assets, suggesting a motive for the money’s disappearance.

An investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
riclag
2021-10-13 12:58
WhAt some people won’t do for money! That x Mgr. if found guilty should be taught a lesson! The adopted daughter if found as a accessory should be left bahtless
palooka
2021-10-13 14:10
Bet all the banks are keeping a very low profile. Be a fight to get anything out of them.
Artemis080
2021-10-13 14:11
A simple poor farmer turned money lender/loanshark robbed by a bank manager. Poetic justice?
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-13 14:21
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The plot thickens as the man’s adopted daughter is married to a former manager at the bank. They're probably in Dubai by now, and the case will take years and years to investigate. As usual…
palooka
2021-10-13 14:32
10 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: They're probably in Dubai by now, and the case will take years and years to investigate. As usual 🥱. Maybe they could catch up with Boss and swap stories about life on the run.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Welcome back to Thailand!

READ MORE

