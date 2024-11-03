Worker crushed under collapsed cement tank in Kanchanaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking incident unfolded yesterday when a homeowner, who had hired a worker to move stones around an old cement water tank, discovered the man crushed to death under the collapsed structure upon returning home.

The tragic event took place yesterday, November 2, at 4pm in the Wang Sala area of Thamuang district, Kanchanaburi province. Local police received reports of the incident and quickly coordinated with medical professionals and Kun Rattanavuth Foundation officials to investigate the scene.

Upon arrival, police found the remains of a 52 year old man beneath the cement tank’s base, which weighed approximately 1 tonne. The tank had been partially demolished, leaving only its foundation.

The man’s body was discovered with his head crushed into the ground, resulting in an immediate death. His body was contorted, folded in half, illustrating the severity of the collapse.

The homeowner stated that the deceased was hired to move stones located at the side of the cement base and to cut grass, but was not instructed to venture under the tank’s base. The homeowner had instructed the worker to cease operations for the day and return home before leaving for a personal errand in the Tha Ruea area.

Upon returning, the homeowner discovered the grim scene, with the worker already deceased from the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Initial assessments by police suggest that the tank, which was in a deteriorated condition, may have collapsed while the worker was underneath it, causing the fatal injury.

The body has been transported to the hospital for further examination as the investigation continues. Police are conducting enquiries following the law, after which the family will be able to retrieve the body to perform the necessary religious rites.

