Ladyboy assaults and robs Taiwanese tourist in Bangkok (video)

A Taiwanese tourist thought he lost his wallet during Songkran celebrations on Silom Road in Bangkok last weekend. However, upon inspecting a short video that his friend took, he realised that his wallet was stolen by a ladyboy he was sexually harassed by.

In the 13-second-long clip, the Taiwanese tourist is pictured trying to get away from a ladyboy who repeatedly attempted to grope him. As she tries to touch him, she snatches the wallet from his pocket without anyone noticing.

News outlet Esor Kayee Khao 2 posted the clip on Facebook yesterday with the caption…

“Disgusting behaviour from this ladyboy. Aside from groping this male Taiwanese tourist, she went even lower, damaging the image of our country by slyly stealing his wallet without anyone noticing.

“This ladyboy is still on the prowl around Silom. If anyone sees them please point them out to the police who will prosecute them according to the law.”

The story was covered in Taiwanese media, who warned its people to be careful while travelling in Thailand.

Songkran, the Thai New Year, is infamous for groping hands during the crowded water fights from Silom to Khao San Road.

Sadly, the authorities tend to blame victims for sexual harassment during Songkran instead of perpetrators. This year, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt banned women from wearing sexy dresses.

The Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation (WMP) criticised Chadchart’s policy, saying it was victim-blaming and protects sexual offenders. WMP director Jadet Chaowilai said…

“The foundation and the relevant department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been working together to rid sexual harassment from the Songkran Festival for over 10 years. Every time, the BMA authorities spread the same discourse to the public that sexy dresses motivate sexual harassment. However, harassment still goes on every year, even if sexy costumes are banned. The foundation has tried to stop this kind of thinking several times. Victim-blaming must be stopped.”

A poll conducted in 2018 revealed that nearly 60% of women who responded to a survey saying they were groped and assaulted during Songkran. As seen in the clip, it is not only women who face sexual harassment during the holiday.