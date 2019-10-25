Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing | The Thaiger

Crime
Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing
A 28 year old tourist from South Korea has been left in a coma after being stabbed 17 times in Pattaya.
The Nation reports that the incident happened in the Bang Lamung district in the early hours of yesterday morning. The victim has been named as Park Jin-hyung.
It’s understood that a local taxi driver called the police at around 2.00am after he saw a blood-soaked man emerge from a white BMW parked at the side of the road and start screaming for help.
ภาพ : ตะวันออกทูเดย์
Police arrived at the scene to find the man lying in a pool of blood and following emergency first-aid, the victim was rushed to hospital. Police also recovered a knife, a pair of gloves, another car key and 400,000 baht in cash from the scene.
Police have confirmed the man is in a coma and say they believe there may have been at least three perpetrators.
They say the attack could have arisen from a business or personal dispute as the man had not been robbed of his belongings or cash. They will now be examining fingerprints from the scene in the hope of identifying the attackers.
ภาพ : ตะวันออกทูเดย์
Meanwhile, the victim’s girlfriend, named as Ampa Pakaew, says she was unable to get hold of her boyfriend from around midnight and didn’t know why he might have been attacked as he hadn’t fallen out with anyone.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Chiang Mai
Police foil attempt to smuggle one million yaba pills from north to south of Thailand
Thai Residents reports that acting on intelligence reports, Border Patrol Police (BPP) in Chiang Mai have busted a drug smuggling operation that was attempting to transport a million yaba pills from the north of the country to the south.
The operation began on October 22, with the gang planning to transport the pills from Chiang Dao district through the forest and a network of waterways to their eventual destination in southern Thailand.
During a surveillance operation that night, police spotted a group of people crossing the Mae Ping river on foot. Each of them was carrying the same type of white backpack. A white Mitsubishi vehicle was also seen travelling to the spot where the police where hiding and, on seeing the officers, the car made a U-turn to get away.
On seeing the car turn around, the men in the water threw their backpacks into the river in panic and fled into the night.
Police say there were ten backpacks in total, each one containing 100,000 yaba pills wrapped tightly in plastic to protect them from water damage.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board say it’s likely the drugs arrived in Thailand as part of a shipment brought in through the Mae Ai border crossing in the Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Crime
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket
Drugs valued at 15 million baht have been seized in a drug crackdown in Phuket. On October 22, Phuket police, along with Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat, reported to the media about a drug crackdown that ended up with a total seizure valued around 15 million baht.
Earlier, the police received a report from an undercover agent that a woman named ‘Ying’ or ‘Suthicha Thirawut’ was a local drug dealer trading drugs in Phuket area, so police planned to purchase drugs from the woman. They contacted Ying through another woman named ‘Noina’, Ying’s close friend. Around 10pm on October 20, police bought 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine from Noina before arresting Ying and another man, Thanet Thongtan, at the Naka Condominium.
The two confessed that they receive the drug from a man who they weren’t able to name, in order to sell in Phuket. They were paid 40,000 – 50,000 baht per time and admitted to police that they have done this for the man three times already. This time, the drugs hadn’t been sold to customers as they were arrested before being able to make a sale.
Apart from 2.4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, valued around 4.8 million baht, the police also discovered 76,800 methamphetamine pills, worth around 11 million baht.
The three are now assisting Phuket police with their enquires related to the case.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Crime
Immigration police arrest German man in connection with death of German woman in Pattaya
A German man who has overstayed his visa has been arrested in Pattaya in connection with the death of a German woman found dead in a canal in Chonburi province.
The Pattaya News reports the dead woman as 77 year old Marg und Schaefer and says she ran a bar with the man who was taken into custody on Tuesday.
The alarm was raised when Ms Schaefer’s family in Germany contacted German police when they were unable to contact her. German authorities then contacted the police in Thailand, who tracked down the man after finding his visa had expired in June 2017. He is believed to be 52 years of age and known only as Mr Richard.
It’s understood the arrested man is also facing fraud charges in his home country and fled to Thailand after allegedly conning several elderly women out of more than 6,000 euros.
Police have questioned his Thai girlfriend, who claims Ms Schaefer died in January after falling in the bathroom. She says Mr Richard then disposed of her body in a canal in Chonburi, adding that he had been spending the German woman’s pension fund on a daily basis.
A warrant was issued for the man when Ms Schaefer’s body was found in the canal on January 12 and he was eventually tracked down to a rented house earlier this week. He denies all charges against him.
It’s understood the police will be using DNA testing to confirm how Ms Schaefer died.
SOURCE: thepattayanews.com
