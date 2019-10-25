Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing | The Thaiger

A 28 year old tourist from South Korea has been left in a coma after being stabbed 17 times in Pattaya.

The Nation reports that the incident happened in the Bang Lamung district in the early hours of yesterday morning. The victim has been named as Park Jin-hyung.

It’s understood that a local taxi driver called the police at around 2.00am after he saw a blood-soaked man emerge from a white BMW parked at the side of the road and start screaming for help.

Police arrived at the scene to find the man lying in a pool of blood and following emergency first-aid, the victim was rushed to hospital. Police also recovered a knife, a pair of gloves, another car key and 400,000 baht in cash from the scene.

Police have confirmed the man is in a coma and say they believe there may have been at least three perpetrators.

They say the attack could have arisen from a business or personal dispute as the man had not been robbed of his belongings or cash. They will now be examining fingerprints from the scene in the hope of identifying the attackers.

Meanwhile, the victim’s girlfriend, named as Ampa Pakaew, says she was unable to get hold of her boyfriend from around midnight and didn’t know why he might have been attacked as he hadn’t fallen out with anyone.

