Koh Si Chang police uncover illegal immigration operation

Koh Si Chang police, in collaboration with various agencies, discovered a significant case of illegal immigration while patrolling the waters off Koh Si Chang in Chon Buri on November 8.

A cargo vessel was found transferring a group of workers to a smaller boat. Upon further inspection, police identified that none of the 72 workers had the necessary immigration documents or work permits.

This group comprised 38 men, 14 women, and 20 minors. Officials revealed that the workers had crossed into Thailand via the Ban Laem border checkpoint located in Chanthaburi Province. They then travelled to Charin Pier in Si Racha, Chon Buri province, where they boarded a boat. They intended to work illegally in cargo handling activities near Koh Si Chang, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are now actively investigating to uncover the employers and other individuals involved in the illegal transportation of these undocumented migrants. The aim is to prosecute those responsible under the relevant laws.

In related news, police in Na Kluea, Pattaya undertook a comprehensive inspection of foreign workers on fishing boats on September 16, responding to concerns about illegal labour in local waters. Police Lieutenant Colonel Wirachai Thinkamut, Chief of the Immigration Bureau in Chon Buri, led the operation involving over 50 officers. Officers dispersed throughout the area, from Saphan Yao Na Kluea to Soi Sam Yaek Thammada, scrutinising workers sorting seafood and checking their identification documents. The operation uncovered multiple foreign workers from Myanmar and Cambodia, some of whom did not possess proper documentation. Further scrutiny along Khlong Bang Lamung targeted fishing operations employing foreign workers. Employers were required to present their workers' documents for verification. Nattapong Wanphat explained that the operation was in response to complaints from local Thai fishermen about foreign workers fishing illegally and taking jobs from Thai citizens. The primary objective was to ensure all workers held the necessary permits.