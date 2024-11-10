Koh Si Chang police uncover illegal immigration operation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 10:21, 10 November 2024| Updated: 10:23, 10 November 2024
198 1 minute read
Koh Si Chang police uncover illegal immigration operation
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Koh Si Chang police, in collaboration with various agencies, discovered a significant case of illegal immigration while patrolling the waters off Koh Si Chang in Chon Buri on November 8.

A cargo vessel was found transferring a group of workers to a smaller boat. Upon further inspection, police identified that none of the 72 workers had the necessary immigration documents or work permits.

Advertisements

This group comprised 38 men, 14 women, and 20 minors. Officials revealed that the workers had crossed into Thailand via the Ban Laem border checkpoint located in Chanthaburi Province. They then travelled to Charin Pier in Si Racha, Chon Buri province, where they boarded a boat. They intended to work illegally in cargo handling activities near Koh Si Chang, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are now actively investigating to uncover the employers and other individuals involved in the illegal transportation of these undocumented migrants. The aim is to prosecute those responsible under the relevant laws.

Related news

In related news, police in Na Kluea, Pattaya undertook a comprehensive inspection of foreign workers on fishing boats on September 16, responding to concerns about illegal labour in local waters.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wirachai Thinkamut, Chief of the Immigration Bureau in Chon Buri, led the operation involving over 50 officers.

Officers dispersed throughout the area, from Saphan Yao Na Kluea to Soi Sam Yaek Thammada, scrutinising workers sorting seafood and checking their identification documents. The operation uncovered multiple foreign workers from Myanmar and Cambodia, some of whom did not possess proper documentation.

Advertisements

Further scrutiny along Khlong Bang Lamung targeted fishing operations employing foreign workers. Employers were required to present their workers’ documents for verification.

Nattapong Wanphat explained that the operation was in response to complaints from local Thai fishermen about foreign workers fishing illegally and taking jobs from Thai citizens. The primary objective was to ensure all workers held the necessary permits.

Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tattoo artist arrested for ketamine dealing in Bang Lamung

Tattoo artist arrested for ketamine dealing in Bang Lamung

Published: 10:48, 10 November 2024
British nationals charged for reckless motorbike riding

British nationals charged for reckless motorbike riding

Published: 10:38, 10 November 2024
Chinese tourist rescued from banyan tree after Pattaya argument

Chinese tourist rescued from banyan tree after Pattaya argument

Published: 10:11, 10 November 2024
Thailand mayor&#8217;s murder linked to notorious assault rifle

Thailand mayor’s murder linked to notorious assault rifle

Published: 09:23, 10 November 2024
Check Also
Close