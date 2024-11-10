Chinese tourist rescued from banyan tree after Pattaya argument

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Chinese tourist found himself in a precarious situation on November 8 in Pattaya, capturing attention as he perched atop a large banyan tree in a state of distress.

The incident unfolded at a parking lot in the Bang Lamung district, prompting an emergency response from Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre at 10pm.

Responders, including rescue volunteers, disaster prevention officers, and Pattaya City police, swiftly arrived to find a significant crowd gathered around the scene. The tourist, identified only as Lin from China, appeared visibly upset and seemed to be avoiding something on the ground below.

To resolve the situation, local officials and fellow Chinese tourists engaged with Lin, encouraging him to descend. Their efforts initially met with resistance as Lin hesitated to come down. However, with persistent negotiation over more than half an hour, Lin eventually made his way down from the tree safely without further incident.

According to a bus driver who witnessed the event, the incident stemmed from an argument between Lin and his wife, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time. The disagreement reportedly drove Lin to seek refuge in the tree, leaving bystanders and the rescue team working together to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion, reported The Pattaya News.

“He seemed very afraid and agitated, and all attempts to talk him down initially failed,” recounted the bus driver, who remained unnamed.

In related news, a 55 year old Scottish tourist sparked concern at a Pattaya hotel after exhibiting erratic behaviour, believed to be linked to excessive cannabis and prescription medication use.

Around 12.38pm on October 13, Pattaya police responded to a report from hotel staff regarding a foreign female guest acting irrationally at a hotel on Jomtien Beach Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Tracy, the Scottish tourist, in a visibly distressed state, crying in her Pattaya hotel room. Officers found a jar of cannabis, smoking equipment, and various unidentified prescription medications in the room.