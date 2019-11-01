Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani | The Thaiger

Crime
Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Southern insurgents have damaged eight vehicles in front of an old police station in Mai Kaen district in Pattani after detonating a car bomb. The incident happened last night in Thailand’s southern border province of Pattani.
A security outpost in Yarang district was also under fire from a different group of suspected insurgents last night as well. Police report that a pickup truck, belonging to Nam Dum Tambon municapilty, was stolen yesterday and is believed to have been used in the car bomb attack. The insurgents reportedly tied up a security guard before stealing the truck.
The car bomb, which exploded several hours after the car theft, blew a hole through the wall of the police station and damaged eight cars, including three privately-owned vehicles. There were no reported injuries.
Security officials report that the gun attack on the security outpost in Tambon Khao Toom damaged a garage, but did not cause any injuries either.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chiang Mai
Man arrested in central Thailand after Chiang Mai millionaire’s body found in fridge
PHOTO: Na Naew
A man has been now been arrested and charged with murder, after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai.
It’s reported that the woman’s body was found by her brother after he became concerned about her whereabouts.
Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.
Police have now arrested 39 year old Withoon Sritabut, also known as “Em”, from Lampang in northern Thailand. It’s understood that police are not seeking anybody else in connection with the murder at this stage.
ThaiVisa reports that Withoon fled first to Kanchanaburi in Thailand’s west and later purchased a motorbike for 160,000 baht in Nakorn Pathom, central Thailand. He was finally tracked to Nakhon Sawan province yesterday, in central Thailand, where he was arrested while riding the motorbike along Route 1072.
A gold necklace and 1,200,000 baht in cash were found under the seat of the bike. Withoon is also accused of using an ATM card belonging to the dead woman to withdraw 1.2 million baht.
It’s reported that Ms Wannee had donated millions of baht to various temples and to Chiang Mai university. Withoon has now been brought back to Chiang Mai for interrogation where he is expected to be charged with the woman’s murder.
See earlier story HERE.
Crime
DSI takes over 400 million baht ‘Mae Manee’ Ponzi scheme investigation
Police are hunting for a woman suspected to be at the head of a huge pyramid scheme that has allegedly scammed hundreds of people.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has handed a case, where at least 2000 victims were allegedly cheated out of more than 430 million baht, over to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).
The ”Mae Manee pyramid scheme” was allegedly run by a couple who offered returns of up to 93% a month. The alleged architect of the scheme was using a fake profile as part of the scam.
A Ponzi scheme is a form of fraud that lures investors and pays profits to earlier investors with funds from more recent investors. The scheme leads victims to believe that profits are coming from product sales or other means, and they remain unaware that other investors are the source of funds. A Ponzi scheme can maintain the illusion of a sustainable business as long as new investors contribute new funds, and as long as most of the investors do not demand full repayment and still believe in the non-existent assets they are purported to own. The scheme is named after Charles Ponzi, who became notorious for using the technique in the 1920s.
On Tuesday October 29 the Criminal Court approved warrants for the arrest of 28 year old Wantanee Tippaveth, aka. Mae Manee, and her 20 year old boyfriend Methee Chinnapha. They face charges of public fraud, illicit borrowings and the input of false data into a computer system.
Somsak said the DSI has begun allowing victims to file complaints via QR code, with about 1,600 complaints filed on the first day alone. Already this week around 200 victims have filed complaints in person with the DSI’s Bureau of Financial Business Crime.
That brings the number of complaints to 1,800, with 432 million baht lost, according to Somsak. Another 200 victims filed complaints with police on Monday, amounting to some 100 million baht.
An offence must involve at least 300 victims with more than 100 million baht lost to qualify as a DSI special case, Mr Somsak said, and the Mae Manee scam meets the criteria.
He told the DSI to to take up the case quickly as it involves a very large amount of money and any delay might allow the suspects to hide their assets, saying the DSI will ask the Anti-Money Laundering Office to freeze the suspects’ assets.
As for remedial measures to compensate victims of pyramid schemes, Somsak said no laws or funds have been established to help them yet.
On Monday the DSI’s director for financial business crime said pyramid scammers often lure victims by promising around 15% in monthly returns. He was shocked to learn the Mae Manee scheme offered up to 93%.
Victims told investigators that the scheme began in March. Members were initially happy with the returns, until payments stopped this month. The DSI says Wantanee promoted her scheme via her social media accounts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Wikipedia
Crime
Possessed Krabi drug dealer leads police to his drugs
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged. Live theatre in BKK.
Songkhla business man claims he was forced to sign dodgy drug test
Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit
Russian 10 year old survives stings from box jellyfish on Koh Samui
Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani
Man arrested in central Thailand after Chiang Mai millionaire’s body found in fridge
Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories
Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism
Philippines lifts restriction on rice imports from Thailand
New land tax forces land owners to evaluate their options
Bangkok’s Loy Krathong festival promotes the city’s waterways
Child’s bruises spark suit against school
Red shirts get four years for 2009 Pattaya protests
Ministry considering third round of the Chim Shop Chai stimulus packages
Tourist missing, presumed drowned, off Nai Thon Beach, Phuket
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand has 6 months to discuss GSP with US
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports NOT closing – Thai transport minister
- Politics2 days ago
120 Future Forward members quit the party
- Environment2 days ago
Elephant chooses bad time for a lie down in Khao Yai national park
- Patong2 days ago
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
- Expats3 days ago
Visa fee waiver extended
- Environment2 days ago
PM takes full responsibility for Phichit’s Chatree gold mine decision