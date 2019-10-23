Immigration police arrest German man in connection with death of German woman in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Crime
Immigration police arrest German man in connection with death of German woman in Pattaya
A German man who has overstayed his visa has been arrested in Pattaya in connection with the death of a German woman found dead in a canal in Chonburi province.
The Pattaya News reports the dead woman as 77 year old Marg und Schaefer and says she ran a bar with the man who was taken into custody on Tuesday.
The alarm was raised when Ms Schaefer’s family in Germany contacted German police when they were unable to contact her. German authorities then contacted the police in Thailand, who tracked down the man after finding his visa had expired in June 2017. He is believed to be 52 years of age and known only as Mr Richard.
It’s understood the arrested man is also facing fraud charges in his home country and fled to Thailand after allegedly conning several elderly women out of more than 6,000 euros.
Police have questioned his Thai girlfriend, who claims Ms Schaefer died in January after falling in the bathroom. She says Mr Richard then disposed of her body in a canal in Chonburi, adding that he had been spending the German woman’s pension fund on a daily basis.
A warrant was issued for the man when Ms Schaefer’s body was found in the canal on January 12 and he was eventually tracked down to a rented house earlier this week. He denies all charges against him.
It’s understood the police will be using DNA testing to confirm how Ms Schaefer died.
SOURCE: thepattayanews.com
Crime
Italian man shot and killed by girlfriend’s ex
A 58 year old Italian man has been shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. A Thai man has since been arrested for the shooting.
Police reported that 45 year old Suchin Oomket was arrested for allegedly murdering Mario Ferrri on Sunday evening. He allegedly the man on suspicions the victim was having an affair with his mistress.
According to Police, Suchin who was married, had relations with 32 year old Sumitra Sripromma for more than a year.
Photo: Youtube@Viral Press
He later learned Ms Sumitra was having relations with a foreign man. When he lost contact with Sumitra he gathered information and finally followed her to a resort hotel where she was staying with Mr. Ferrri.
On Sunday evening the suspect saw Mr. Ferrri riding a motorcycle from the hotel: It was the same motorcycle he had bought for the woman. In a rage, he drove after Ferrri and shot him dead.
He then fled to Huai Mek in the northeastern province of Kalasin, but after being pressured, he surrendered. Police found the suspect’s pistol in a forest.
According to police, the suspect confessed to the murder.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Crime
Thai women in Japan drug bust
Japanese Police and Customs Officials at Fukuoka Airport reported the arrest of seven Thai women who smuggled in drugs weighing more than a kilogram into Japan. The women separated the drugs into tiny bags and hid them in random places on their bodies.
The women purchased tour tickets and tried to blend in as Thai tourists. When caught with the evidence, they admitted smuggling the drugs for foreigners living in Japan, alleging that they received orders from tourists to bring in the drugs.
Another recent arrest Thai women smuggling cocaine has prompted Japanese officials to consider tightening entry requirements for Thai tourists to protect against drug smuggling.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Central Thailand
Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand
A Russian man wanted by Interpol was arrested in Chonburi on Saturday. 52-year-old “Sergey” is wanted in relation to a case involving fraud amounting to more than 20 million baht. Immigration police were notified on 25 September by an anonymous citizen, who claimed that there was a Russian man with an arrest warrant in his name in Russia. Thai Police then contacted the Russian embassy and discovered that the man had arrived in Thailand in December 2011.
Sergey later traveled regularly between Russia and Thailand. His latest activity in Thailand was in September 2018 when he went to extend his stay for 30 days in Chanthaburi. At the time of his arrest he had overstayed his visa for 347 days.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
