Connect with us

Crime

Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Workpoint News

Six Rohingya were left to die in an abandoned building located in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Members of the group eventaully left the building in search of food and officials are now searching for more hiding in the area. They had been waiting there for 5 days. Thai Police were notified by nearby villagers yesterday trying to assist the victims of the human trafficking gangs in southern Thailand.

They told police that a total of 37 Rohingya victims were smuggled into Thailand by human trafficking agents. Thailand is often used as a passageway from the Burmese as they travel, principally, to Malaysia.

Out of the 6, there was 1 woman and the rest were men. They came out of hiding in starvation asking villagers around the area for food to eat in Tha Chang, Bang Klam Districts.

An agent had left them in the abandoned building The Rohingya have been starving for 5 days. The villagers said they felt extremely sorry for them and decided to notify the officials.

The agents told them that they had to hide from officials and couldn’t continue their journey.

Police General Suchart Theerasawat from the Children Women Families Protection and Anti Human Trafficking Centre ordered a search for the rest of the Rohingya victims. Locals in the area were advised to notify officials if any Rohingya are spotted as their health is at serious risk.

SOURCE: Workpoint News

Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai | News by The Thaiger

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves | The Thaiger

Khon Kaen provincial police headed over the Laotian border to the Laos capital Vientiane after learning that a pair of Thai gold shop robbers had fled over the border, according to sanook.com.

The robbers fled to Vientiane with gold ornaments and jewellery valued around 10 million baht they stole from the Khon Kaen gold shop on July 27. Police say that one of the robbers is married to a Laotian woman living in Vientiane.

Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Cambodia

Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima

The Thaiger

Published

13 hours ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima | The Thaiger

A Cambodian working at a Thai petrol station has been shot in Nakhon Ratchasima. He was resting, sitting at a table at the time of the incident.

The shooting took place on July 27 around midnight in the Pak Thong Chai district.

The 30 year old Cambodian worker was shot in the head from behind by a young Thai man, who then stole money from the dead victim. The incident was captured on CCTV (which we’ve chosen not to share).

On Sunday Thai police arrested a 23 year old suspect, the son of a Thai policeman. The killer was reported to be a gambling addict by Thai media. Following initial investigations, police say the suspect lost 4,000 baht at an illegal casino, stole his father’s pistol and went out on his motorbike at midnight to find an easy target to rob.

When he arrived at the petrol station, he saw the worker was asleep, shot him in the back of the head and escaped with a bag containing around 3,000 baht.

Police say the alleged murderer’s father will also have to appear in court as it was his gun used in the incident..

The Cambodian’s family are being sought to claim the body.

SOURCE: siemreapdailynews.com

Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima | News by The Thaiger Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

11 Bangkok students arrested over fatal knife attack

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

11 Bangkok students arrested over fatal knife attack | The Thaiger

11 students have been arrested after Saturday’s fatal stabbing of a 21 year old student from the College of Industrial Technology at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok. Four teenage girls are being held as witnesses during the investigation.

The 11 male students are to be charged with murder and assault. The four girls, ages 16 and 17, are friends with those arrested, and are student at another technological college.

The victim, Witcha Noo-udom, was walking with two friends from a restaurant in Soi Wong Sawang 11 in Bang Sue district towards their apartment just after midnight on Saturday when 11 young men on seven motorcycles attacked them, most using their helmets as weapons.

Witcha was fatally stabbed in the neck. His friends were injured. A 16 year old is alleged to have stabbed Witcha, at which point the assailants quickly fled the scene. Police report that the teen with the knife told police he disposed of it at a road island near Big C Wong Sawang.

At this stage police speculate that the attackers had been drinking together elsewhere in the soi and exchanged abusive words with a group of teenage pedestrians, according to The Nation. They saw Witcha and his friends emerged from the restaurant and mistakenly believed they were scolding them, leading to the attack.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 weeks ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK3 weeks ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 weeks ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop4 weeks ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ2 months ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F

Trending