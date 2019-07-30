Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Workpoint News

Six Rohingya were left to die in an abandoned building located in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Members of the group eventaully left the building in search of food and officials are now searching for more hiding in the area. They had been waiting there for 5 days. Thai Police were notified by nearby villagers yesterday trying to assist the victims of the human trafficking gangs in southern Thailand.

They told police that a total of 37 Rohingya victims were smuggled into Thailand by human trafficking agents. Thailand is often used as a passageway from the Burmese as they travel, principally, to Malaysia.

Out of the 6, there was 1 woman and the rest were men. They came out of hiding in starvation asking villagers around the area for food to eat in Tha Chang, Bang Klam Districts.

An agent had left them in the abandoned building The Rohingya have been starving for 5 days. The villagers said they felt extremely sorry for them and decided to notify the officials.

The agents told them that they had to hide from officials and couldn’t continue their journey.

Police General Suchart Theerasawat from the Children Women Families Protection and Anti Human Trafficking Centre ordered a search for the rest of the Rohingya victims. Locals in the area were advised to notify officials if any Rohingya are spotted as their health is at serious risk.

SOURCE: Workpoint News