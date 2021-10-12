Thailand
Families call on Thai authorities to help teenagers stuck in Myanmar under work contract
A group of parents and grandparents say their teenage children were trafficked to work in Myanmar and are now calling on Thai authorities to bring them back home. The families in Tak’s Mae Sot border district say 10 teenagers, between the ages of 16 and 19, were promised jobs at a casino just across the border in the neighbouring country, but apparently the teens were forced to sign a contract in Chinese, which they could not read. The families say the teenagers are now being overworked and underpaid.
One teen’s grandparents told Nation Thailand that a group of Thais called “Boker” promised their grandson a position as the administrator of an online gambling group with a monthly salary of 24,000 baht. They say the company also promised free housing and food as well as paid holidays.
“However, Boker trafficked our grandchild and nine other victims to a casino run by Chinese people in Myanmar. The kids were forced to sign a contract in the Chinese language that they could not read.”
Another teen’s father told Nation Thailand that once the teenagers got to Myanmar and signed the contract, they were told to work for a scheme where they tricked Thais into investing in cryptocurrency. The father says the teens have been forced to pay for food and their housing, and are working with little time to rest. He says the teens asked to go back to Thailand, but the employers told them they must pay 90,000 baht each to break the contract and travel back across the border.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Families call on Thai authorities to help teenagers stuck in Myanmar under work contract
Half a million baht in sex toys and products seized in series of raids
Thailand Top Stories | Quarantine like to be waived for vaccinated travellers on November 1 | October 12
Rediscover Thailand with IsWhere – An easy-to-use travel recovery application
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Nov 1 re-opening, Tham luang cave re-opening, Unaccounted covid no. | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.107
Tham Luang, site of dramatic 2018 rescue, re-opens to tourists on Friday
Opinion divided on proposed 500 baht tourism tax
Health official defends quality of antigen test kits, acknowledges shortcomings
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s televised address, translated in English
Koh Samui sees surge in sandbox bookings for October
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
Bangkok sees strong, luxury condo demand in first half of 2021
Thailand News Today | Tax on highly skilled foreigners lowered, Covid numbers rising | October 11
Police in Central Thailand raid party, arrest 220 teenagers
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Thammasat University Massacre – 45 year on | VIDEO
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Pfizer Vaccine protection after 6 months: Covid 47%, Hospitalisation 90%
“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket bar owner arrested for allegedly serving booze after 10pm
UK ditches “non-essential travel” alert for 32 countries, Thailand remains on red list
Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
TAT 80% revenue recovery plan: get travellers to spend double
Flood warning issued for Bangkok
Thai woman nabbed for alleged 47 million baht face mask fraud
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
- Thailand3 days ago
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
- Crime3 days ago
Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
- Bangkok3 days ago
2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
- Transport23 hours ago
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries