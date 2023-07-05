Gunshots fired during altercation between foreigner and locals in Phuket

Photo by The Phuket Express.

A heated argument between a man from Myanmar and a group of Thais escalated into a Wild West shootout.

Kathu Police were alerted to the incident at 6.30am this morning in front of a rental room complex on Soi Suea Lueang. Upon receiving the report, law enforcement personnel quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Evidence at the scene revealed the presence of 15 spent bullet cartridges in front of the rental room complex. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the incident. However, the loud gunshots caused concern among nearby residents, prompting some to remain indoors for their safety, The Phuket Express reported.

Witnesses at the scene provided an account of the altercation, stating that it involved multiple Thais and a man from Myanmar. The Myanmar national sought refuge in a nearby work camp within the Soi as the Thai group pursued him. Upon reaching the camp, the Thai individuals confronted other workers, demanding information about the whereabouts of the Myanmar man.

Despite the workers asserting that they had not seen the individual, the Thai group became agitated and proceeded to fire several shots into the air. The group then fled the area.

Kathu Police are conducting an investigation to identify those responsible for firing gunshots in a public setting, and to determine the nature of the argument that led to the altercation.

Follow us on :













In another incident in January this year, a Koh Samui parking dispute lead to a violent brawl and gunshots. This was after two brothers reportedly refused to move their pickup truck so that a man could leave an auto accessories shop.

The two brothers, Phisit and Panuwat, parked their truck in front of the shop just as 47 year old Bunyot was backing his pickup truck out of the shop after getting the air conditioning repaired. To read the full story, click HERE.