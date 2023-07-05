Jealousy’s fatal blade: Thai wife stabs unfaithful husband in Chiang Mai

Photo via Chiang Mai News

In a tragic twist of jealousy, a Thai wife fatally stabbed her unfaithful husband in the Fang district in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The chilling incident unfolded when Fang Police Station received a distress call on July 4. Rushing to the scene, officers discovered the lifeless body of 30 year old Khamlu Siamlai on the road, his chest bearing a fatal stab wound.

The murderer was reported to be Khamlu’s wife, 30 year old Soi Siamlai, who committed the crime in a jealous rage.

Soi revealed to the police that friends told her about a secret affair between her husband and his lover, who was a neighbour. She then monitored the behaviours of her husband and mistress until she was certain of the affair’s veracity.

Soi explained that she checked her husband’s mobile phone until she found a conversation between the two. Armed with this evidence, she confronted Khamlu, who eventually confessed to his wrongdoing. In an effort to resolve the issue, Soi arranged a meeting with her husband and the mistress. However, she ended up losing control of herself and murdered her husband at the scene.

Witnesses reported that a heated argument between the three people broke out on the public road in the community. The husband ran away from the scene after his Thai wife pulled out a knife.

As Soi brandished a knife, Khamlu attempted to flee but inexplicably circled back towards his enraged wife. Seizing the moment, Soi delivered a fatal stab to his chest.

Khamlu made a desperate escape attempt, only to collapse later from his grave injuries. Initially unaware of her husband’s demise, Soi remained at the scene, passionately urging the mistress to claim her unfaithful partner.

It was only upon learning of Khamlu’s death that Soi broke down in tears, surrendering herself to the police willingly.

As reported by Chiang Mai News, the Thai wife could face imprisonment ranging from three to 15 years under Section 290 of the Criminal Law for her actions leading to the tragic loss of another life.