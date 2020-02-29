Four Chinese men arrested for murder of compatriot in Kamphaeng Phet | The Thaiger

Four Chinese nationals are in custody today for allegedly killing a Chinese businessman, stuffing his body in a suitcase and dumping it in a river in Thailand’s northern Kamphaeng Phet province, where it was found Tuesday. Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, made the announcement this afternoon:

“The body of Wang Jun, aged 30, was found doubled over in a black suitcase floating in Ping River on Tuesday [this week] with the ankles tied with plastic cables. Police divers are still searching for Zhu Bing, 28, his wife, who has been missing and they believe might have been murdered in the same fashion.”

Jun arrived on February 12 with a group of Chinese nationals who visited Pattaya and left Thailand on February 14, while he stayed on. The fourteen other Chinese nationals were not a tour group, and according to police in Chon Buri province their activities were “suspicious” and “not typical for tourists.” They rented three villas in Chon Buri and remained primarily confined to the villas for their entire two day stay. The four men arrested were not part of that group.

Jun was a frequent visitor to the northern border of Thailand, although the purpose of his trips is not clear.

“Officials from Kamphaeng Phet Station have tracked down four suspects connected to the murder, all Chinese nationals. Preliminarily they have been charged with three offences: first-degree murder, kidnapping and detaining others against their will and resulting in death, and moving or destroying a dead body with [the] intention to cover the cause of death. These offences carry a prison sentence of 20 years, with maximum punishment being execution.”

Krisana says the police have contacted the Chinese Embassy to notify the deceased’s relatives to come and identify the body.

