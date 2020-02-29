Four Chinese men arrested for murder of compatriot in Kamphaeng Phet | The Thaiger

Crime
Four Chinese men arrested for murder of compatriot in Kamphaeng Phet
Four Chinese nationals are in custody today for allegedly killing a Chinese businessman, stuffing his body in a suitcase and dumping it in a river in Thailand’s northern Kamphaeng Phet province, where it was found Tuesday. Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, made the announcement this afternoon:
“The body of Wang Jun, aged 30, was found doubled over in a black suitcase floating in Ping River on Tuesday [this week] with the ankles tied with plastic cables. Police divers are still searching for Zhu Bing, 28, his wife, who has been missing and they believe might have been murdered in the same fashion.”
Jun arrived on February 12 with a group of Chinese nationals who visited Pattaya and left Thailand on February 14, while he stayed on. The fourteen other Chinese nationals were not a tour group, and according to police in Chon Buri province their activities were “suspicious” and “not typical for tourists.” They rented three villas in Chon Buri and remained primarily confined to the villas for their entire two day stay. The four men arrested were not part of that group.
Jun was a frequent visitor to the northern border of Thailand, although the purpose of his trips is not clear.
“Officials from Kamphaeng Phet Station have tracked down four suspects connected to the murder, all Chinese nationals. Preliminarily they have been charged with three offences: first-degree murder, kidnapping and detaining others against their will and resulting in death, and moving or destroying a dead body with [the] intention to cover the cause of death. These offences carry a prison sentence of 20 years, with maximum punishment being execution.”
Krisana says the police have contacted the Chinese Embassy to notify the deceased’s relatives to come and identify the body.
Crime
Teacher busted for pimping underaged girls
A schoolteacher in the northeastern province of Surin was charged yesterday with providing underage girls to male clients for sex. The 51 year old teacher and a 41 year old karaoke bar owner were arrested after the Interior Ministry received a formal letter from an international organization against human trafficking.
Police found five girls, one of whom is only 15 years old, at the karaoke bar.
The teacher charged each client 2,500 baht for the girls’ services and drove each of them to his resort, not far from the karaoke bar.
He also has a Facebook page, on which he posted photos of the exploited girls girls.
Crime
Justice Ministry to go after drug gangs’ assets
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says drug syndicate networks along Thai borders, especially in the North, produce drugs worth about 1.9 billion baht annually. Now his ministry has set up a centre to seize their assets as part of an effort to stamp them out. Somsak says the amount of assets and money seized annually is too low: only about 400-500 million baht a year, compared to the huge amount raked in from drugs sales.
Somsak says the new centre will augment efforts to track down and seize more assets, from both small and major drug traffickers, who have shifted to online platforms to sell drugs. But, he says, authorities are well equipped to track them and seize their money.
On Thursday, a combined force of military rangers and police arrested a Lao smuggler and seized a total of 1,915 meth pills in Nakhon Phanom province in the northeast. Police say the 46 year old woman smuggled the drugs on a boat across the Mekong river, delivering them to the Thai side for drug gangs to distribute.
Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Rai province seized 2,252,000 meth pills and 14 kilos of crystal meth after a gunfight with drug runners earlier this month.
Crime
Lao woman kept as a slave for 9 years
The anti-human trafficking division of the Royal Thai Police yesterday arrested a Thai couple in the province of of Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, for the enslavement of a Lao woman. The couple kept the woman in a storage room and treated her as a slave for nine years.
The suspects were identified as 60 year old Suchin Vipusitthikul and his wife, Jirawadee Vipusitthikul, aged 50. The Lao woman, identified only as “Porn,” told police she has been with the suspects since 2011, when she was only 13 years old.
Police say the arrests followed a tip-off that a young Lao worker had been exploited by her employers for years. They obtained a warrant to search the shop, where they found the two suspects and the victim.
The couple are charged with human trafficking, after not paying the girl for eight years and ordering her not to speak with anyone. At first, Porn received 1,500 baht per month, but after a while, they stopped paying her. Her only clothes were were those given to her by the suspects. The young woman said she had never gone outside to see anyone.
The victim told police that the owners frequently tortured her, including beating her up, hitting her with a broomstick, electrical wires, a wooden baton, even putting their feet on her face, a major taboo in Thai society. She says she attempted to run away but was caught and dragged back to the store. Her captors told people outside that she was mentally impaired.
Porn says she didn’t have a day off until 2014. She finally got Sundays off but her captors didn’t allow her to go anywhere; she was forced to stay in her room. During festivals they left her some instant noodles and closed the shop, locking the doors.
Social development and human security officials said they would also provide assistance for the young woman.
