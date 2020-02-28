Crime
Chinese man found murdered, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in river in northern Thailand
The Thaiger recently reported the case of a thirty year old Chinese man who had visited Pattaya, found dead and stuffed in a suitcase with his arms and legs bound. The suitcase was found in the Ping river in northern Thailand’s Kamphaeng Phet Province. Our original article on this story can be found HERE:
Additional details have arisen regarding the case: Police say the victim, Jun Wang, 30, arrived in Thailand on February 12 with fifteen other Chinese Nationals. They were not a tour group and their movements and activities were not typical for tourists. The group rented three villas during their two day stay. The remainder of the group left Thailand on February 14.
A video of the story from The Pattaya News can be seen HERE:
Chon Buri police and Immigration officials, with the assistance of several other relevant agencies, yesterday investigated several guest houses where the group stayed. Their current belief is that the man was murdered in Pattaya.
After the murder, a local minibus was rented which drove several members of the group to the northern Kamphaeng Phet province with a suitcase, which was dropped in the Ping river.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and arrest warrants are being drawn up. No motive has been given at this time.
Crime
Shots fired in Nontha Buri mall
Police rushed to the Central Plaza mall in Nontha Buri province, just northwest of Bangkok, yesterday, after reports of gunshots inside the mall. The sound of shots was reported at about 4:20pm and people fled the building in the city’s Muang district.
There were no reports of death or injuries. Local radio station Jor Sor 100 traffic radio later reported a suspect had been arrested and people had begun returning to the mall.
The country is still recovering from the slaughter at a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 8-9, when a gunman killed 29 people and wounded 58, and the recent murder of an estranged wife by a man at a mall in Bangkok
A video clip by @ppappangjj showed shoppers fleeing for their lives to go outside the Central mall.
เพื่อนถ่ายมา วิ่งกันให้พรึบ เซ็นทรัลรัตนาธิเบศร์ pic.twitter.com/EmIJhLBQYd
— papapang (@ppappangjj) February 27, 2020
Crime
Computer techie arrested for putting spy cams in ladies’ public toilets
A computer technician has been arrested in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, for allegedly setting up spy cams in women’s public toilets. The suspect, 23 year old Nitiwat Muikaeo is said to have sold the videos on social media. The arrest comes after parents lodged complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division about videos of their daughters online.
Police told that reporters Nitiwat admitted to recording about 1,770 spy cam videos and uploading them to a Russian social media network to make money. They say Nitiwat created at least three accounts, two of which showed previews including photos and clips, to attract viewers. The third charged interested parties 350 baht to watch the full videos in private groups.
Nitiwat is charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
Under current Thai law, purchasers of spy cams aren’t required to give personal information, making it difficult to trace ownership and use of the devices. Some lawmakers are also looking at laws that require hidden camera buyers to register with a government database.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Rogue policeman turned burglar recaptured in Chiang Mai
A former policeman who escaped a Chiang Mai hospital after being arrested for burglary has been re-arrested. The ex-cop, identified only as “Pawaret,” was assaulted by homeowners after he attempted to burglarise a home last weekend, which led to rescue workers taking him to hospital. He subsequently escaped the in the early hours of the morning.
His escape caused panic among residents in Sanpatong area of Chiang Mai, where he was at large. The suspect was found hiding in a guesthouse in the city. He has now been apprehended, according to local media.
Police say the accused burglar is now back in custody and awaiting trial. His wife is also being sought by police for assisting in his escape.
