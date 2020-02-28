Chinese man found murdered, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in river in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

The Thaiger recently reported the case of a thirty year old Chinese man who had visited Pattaya, found dead and stuffed in a suitcase with his arms and legs bound. The suitcase was found in the Ping river in northern Thailand’s Kamphaeng Phet Province. Our original article on this story can be found HERE:

Additional details have arisen regarding the case: Police say the victim, Jun Wang, 30, arrived in Thailand on February 12 with fifteen other Chinese Nationals. They were not a tour group and their movements and activities were not typical for tourists. The group rented three villas during their two day stay. The remainder of the group left Thailand on February 14.

A video of the story from The Pattaya News can be seen HERE:

Chon Buri police and Immigration officials, with the assistance of several other relevant agencies, yesterday investigated several guest houses where the group stayed. Their current belief is that the man was murdered in Pattaya.

After the murder, a local minibus was rented which drove several members of the group to the northern Kamphaeng Phet province with a suitcase, which was dropped in the Ping river.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and arrest warrants are being drawn up. No motive has been given at this time.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News