Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai metropolitan police raided an illegal gambling den in the Suthisan area, arresting 19 people, including the organiser, and seizing five items of evidence. The incident occurred yesterday, March 15, at around 10.50pm, in a rented room on Suthisan Winitchai Road.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, with support from other senior officers, including Police Major General Nopasin Poolsawad and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai. The raid was executed in conjunction with officers from Suthisan Police Station.

The organiser, Vichanon, was arrested on charges of hosting illegal gambling, specifically a dice game known as hi-lo, without permission. Eighteen others were charged with illegal gambling participation.

All 19 people, Thai nationals, were found in a room without an address in Soi Hasadisewi, Samsen Nok subdistrict, Huai Khwang district.

Loading…

The raid followed a tip-off from an informant who reported the illegal activity at the location. Upon arrival, the police found 14 men and five women actively engaged in gambling.

The officers revealed their identities and arrested everyone present, confiscating five items used in the gambling operation, reported KhaoSod.

Vichanon admitted to being the organiser, while the other 18 people accepted their roles as participants. The arrested people and the seized items were taken to Suthisan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a significant gambling operation in Don Mueang, Bangkok, was raided and shut down on February 20 at 3pm. This raid is the third time the venue has been targeted since last year.

The operation, led by Police Major General Jesada Suaysom and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, involved the execution of a search warrant at a property on Soi Songprapha 1, Don Mueang district.

Upon arrival, the police discovered a newly built entrance and taller walls. A task force of over 30 officers from various divisions found several motorcycles and cars parked at the rear of the property.