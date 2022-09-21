Security guard stabs woman who spurned his advances

A security guard was stabbed to death by her colleague today after she spurned his advances at Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep in the Sathon district of Bangkok.

The pair’s work colleagues revealed that the alleged murderer fell in love with the victim but she rejected him.

The rescue team tried to save the 30 year old Anitta Yoosothana, who had been stabbed in the chest and face, with CPR but she didn’t respond to treatment and died at the scene.

One of the rescuers informed the media that Anitta was a security guard at the university. He said he found the woman lying in a yard in front of the university surrounded by several security guards who tried to help.

All of the university’s security guards speculated that the murderer was a colleague named Sing, aged about 50 to 55 years old. They made known that Sing was in love with Anitta and had been trying to win her heart for a long time, but Anitta refused him.

The guards heard shouting between the pair moments before they found her and when they went to investigate they found Anitta lying in a pool of blood and Sing was nowhere to be found.

The Superintendent of the Tung Manamek Police Station, Kritsada Manawongsakun, reported that the police are still searching for the alleged attacker.

SOURCE: Thairath