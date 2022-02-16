Crime
Customs officers seize 15.5 kilograms of cocaine, arrest 3 Brazilians at Bangkok airport
Police arrested three people at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Aiport who were allegedly carrying 15.5 kilograms of cocaine in their luggage. Reports say the drugs had a street value of 46.5 million baht. The suspects, who are from Brazil, flew to Thailand from their home country on Monday on two different flights.
A 27 year old man and 22 year old woman flew from Coribita, Brazil on Qatar Airways flight QR830 and landed in Bangkok at around 7am on Valentine’s Day. Three of their bags were X-rayed at the airport, which showed “suspicious” items in the compartments of the bags. Customs officials searched the three bags and found nine kilograms of cocaine in the concealed sections which had a street value of around 27 million baht.
Officers also searched two bags of a 24 year old man who arrived at 12:40pm on flight QR836 from Brazil. They found 6.5 kilograms of cocaine valued at 19.5 million baht.
The drug seizures were announced yesterday by the Customs Department director-general, Suvarnabhumi airport director, and drug suppression officials.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
