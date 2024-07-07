Chon Buri police raid villa party, seize drugs and arrest man

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Chon Buri raided a pool villa party in Najomtien, seizing drugs and arresting a 29 year old man. The police acted on a tip-off regarding loud music and suspicious activities at the property.

At around 3.30pm yesterday, officers led by Police Colonel Wattanachai Saengrith, along with Deputy Superintendent Arut Saphanont and an investigation team, stormed the villa located in Moo 7, Najomtien, Sattahip District. The raid followed reports of numerous cars arriving at the villa and loud music playing, suggesting a potential drug party.

Upon investigation, over 10 young men and women were found dancing to loud music in a bedroom, illuminated by laser lights resembling a nightclub atmosphere. The police identified that all individuals present had consumed methamphetamine.

A significant arrest was made during the operation. Thachaphon “Phong” Onwong, a 29 year old man, was apprehended after the police discovered five small plastic bags containing ketamine, weighing a total of 4.64 grams. Thachaphon confessed that the drugs belonged to him, reported KhaoSod.

All attendees were detained for further questioning and legal processing at Najomtien Police Station in Plutaluang Subdistrict.

In related news, police in Nakhon Pathom dismantled a drug-fueled party at a luxury pool villa on June 11, discovering various drugs, including ketamine and meth, 34 individuals were arrested in the drug raid despite attempts to evade capture.

Officers from multiple divisions, including the Provincial Police Region 7 and Nakhon Pathom Municipal Police, conducted the raid in Wang Taku, Nakhon Pathom, following reports of a gathering involving drug use.

Officers surrounded the villa after being alerted to loud music and suspicious activities. Upon entering, they found a group of young men and women engaged in the party. Despite attempts to flee, all 34 individuals were apprehended, comprising 20 men and 14 women, aged between 18 and 30 years old.

Inside the villa, police discovered various drugs, including ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, and methamphetamine pills, along with paraphernalia scattered throughout the room.