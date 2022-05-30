Half a million Indian tourists to enter Thailand in 2022

Thailand hopes to welcome around 500,000 travellers from India by the end of 2022 after latest statistics revealed over 100,000 Indian tourists have entered the country since January. And it’s great news for the Thai economy as holiday makers from India have the potential to bring in over 22 billion baht in revenue.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is trying to encourage around 3,000 Indian nationals to visit the Land of Smiles each day, through a variety of initiatives, including the introduction of new routes between India and other parts of the kingdom.

TAT believes wedding tourism has a high potential for the Indian market, and plans have been put into action to arrange 400 events throughout the coming year. TAT isn’t solely focusing on the Indian market however, Thailand’s neighbouring countries and the Middle East are on the TAT radar until the beginning of the high season in September.

Previously, it was predicted that 300,000 international travellers would enter Thailand each month, but at the moment, that number has jumped to 500,000. Once the high season arrives, the number of foreigners could increase to around one million per month until the end of the year.

Thailand aims to attract between 7 to 10 million foreigners and earn over 1 trillion baht this year, roughly half of what it did the year before Covid-19 struck in 2019.

