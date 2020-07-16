Connect with us

Crime

Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chinag Rai Times
    • follow us in feedly

Chiang Rai police have arrested 2 more people for arranging and overseeing the smuggling of more than a tonne of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice” to southern Thailand. The 48 year old man and his 31 year old wife were nabbed at their home yesterday in the province’s Mae Chan district, within 15 kilometres of the Burmese border. They’re charged with supervising the transport of 1,199 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine for smuggling into a third country.

Investigators found that the unnamed couple were at a condominium in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok overseeing the transport of drugs seized in the southern province of Surat Thani on Saturday which saw 3 men arrested.

The drugs were concealed in the cargo of a 6 wheeled truck stopped on southbound Highway 41 in Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district. There were 30 sacks of crystal meth hidden under bags of cow dung on the back of a blue Isuzu truck, which was registered in Trang province.

An anonymous source says the drugs were smuggled from Laos and destined for a buyer in Malaysia. The woman had allegedly arranged for several shipments of 170-1,000 kilograms at a time, paying her couriers about 500,000 baht per delivery.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA quashes reports of a new Covid-19 case in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

CCSA quashes reports of a new Covid-19 case in Bangkok | The Thaiger

The chief of Thailand’s Disease Control Department is quashing Thai media reports of a south-west Bangkok resident being found to be infected locally with Covid-19. A media conference was hastily convened this morning to clarify the reports in some Thai media overnight. A CCSA spokesperson reported that a hospital in Raj Burana, a district on the west banks of the Chao Phraya, south of Bangkok city, reported a 31 year old woman as a possible new Covid-19 case. He says that, on Monday, the “woman developed pneumonia and her doctor suspected Covid-19”. Her nasal swab was sent to the King Chulalongkorn […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Nearly all Rayong schools close “as a precaution” amid Covid-19 scare

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Nearly all Rayong schools close &#8220;as a precaution&#8221; amid Covid-19 scare | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.thai-blogs.com

274 schools in Rayong have closed, following revelations that some teachers visited venues that had also been visited by an Egyptian soldier, and members of his air crew. One of the soldiers was found to be infected with the Covid-19 virus after he had left the country and flown back to Egypt. The Thai Education Ministry says classes will now take place online to ensure pupils can complete the semester. The news comes as Samsenwittayalai School in Bangkok says it too has decided to close, as a student at the school recently visited the Rayong hotel where the infected Egyptian crewman […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Returning soldiers’ quarantine site changed to Bangkok

Jack Burton

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Returning soldiers&#8217; quarantine site changed to Bangkok | The Thaiger

Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army, heading back next week from a joint military exercise with US troops in Hawaii, will be placed in state quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok, not in Nakhon Ratchasima as earlier planned. The northeastern province’s governor made the announcement today. He had previously approved a request from the 3rd Infantry Division to place 151 soldiers in quarantine at a Nakhon Ratchasima hotel. The soldiers are participating in a joint exercise codenamed Lightning Forge 2020, in Hawaii until July 21. They’re due to return to Thailand on July 22. The governor says the Sripattana Hotel […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending