Connect with us

Crime

CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the Bueang sub-district of Sri Racha after a man allegedly was caught on video stealing 5 pieces of lingerie from a clothesline from a woman’s rental room. The owner of the lingerie, whose name has been withheld, said she has seen the man around before and thinks he may live in the same soi as her. She told police that the man parked a truck nearby before stealing the garments.

The woman has warned others to be careful around this man as police say they will interview the suspect if found, and interview him as per Thai law mandates.

CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chinag Rai Times

Chiang Rai police have arrested 2 more people for arranging and overseeing the smuggling of more than a tonne of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice” to southern Thailand. The 48 year old man and his 31 year old wife were nabbed at their home yesterday in the province’s Mae Chan district, within 15 kilometres of the Burmese border. They’re charged with supervising the transport of 1,199 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine for smuggling into a third country. Investigators found that the unnamed couple were at a condominium in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok overseeing the transport of drugs seized in the southern […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Rayong protesters arrested ahead of Thai PM’s visit – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Rayong protesters arrested ahead of Thai PM&#8217;s visit &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: YouTube

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Rayong yesterday was marred by drama as 2 protesters were forcibly removed and taken into custody after raising signs condemning him just minutes before his motorcade arrived. The signs, expressing fury over the government’s recent mishandling of an imported case of Covid-19, read… “If you stay longer, the country will be in ruins. Get out, you bastard” and “Don’t lower your guard, my a **”. The latter apparently referred to the daily admonishments from health officials for people to” keep their guard up. “ The 2 people, identified as Nutchanon Payakaphan and Panupong Jadnok, were seen […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Thai Immigration police nab human trafficker

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Thai Immigration police nab human trafficker | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Move to Cambodia

Immigration police have arrested a 55 year old “employment agent” who allegedly trafficked illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries into Thailand. The Immigration Bureau’s commissioner identified the suspect as Petcharat Sathon at a press briefing. Officers arrested her at a hotel in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, near the Cambodian border. She’s been charged with smuggling migrant workers into the kingdom, bypassing checkpoints. Authorities say the arrest follows a tip off when the bureau learned the suspect had created a Facebook page called “Je Petch Poipet” to communicate with migrant workers looking to hire her to smuggle them into […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending