Woman’s year-long ordeal with recycled SIM card number

A woman experienced a year-long ordeal with strange phone calls after purchasing a SIM card from a shopping mall, leading her to ultimately cancel the number. The calls were traced back to a number written on a school desk.

A story shared by the Facebook fan page ผู้บริโภค recounts the troubles faced by a woman who received numerous nuisance calls from unknown numbers over the course of a year. After buying a SIM card from a mobile service provider’s outlet within a shopping mall, she began to experience these disturbances.

“This is what is known as a recycled number. This case became unbearable for the owner, who eventually had to cancel it.”

The woman posted a photo of the phone number written on a school desk and shared her frustration: “Hello, this post isn’t about food, but I need help finding an answer to my problem. I bought a SIM card from a certain mobile operator’s centre in a mall. I have used it for a very long time, over a year.

Throughout this period, I have received many strange calls. Some callers said they were trying to reach their mothers but somehow connected to my number.

Others were looking for friends who had given them this number a long time ago. Some said they were trying to contact relatives but were redirected to my number.

“Recently, a student prank-called me, and when I asked where they got my number, they said it was written on a desk. This is very puzzling. I must emphasise that I bought the SIM card along with the phone from a mall and have never shared my number with anyone except delivery services when ordering through apps.”

The woman, based in Korat, was particularly perplexed as the student who prank-called her saw the number written on a desk in Saraburi, a different province altogether, reported Sanook.

