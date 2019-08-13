AMLO warns about fake investment certificate | The Thaiger

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) Acting Secretary General is warning that there has been a group creating fake English certificates, claiming that it comes from the AMLO and being sold to foreign companies.

The scammers would approach the foreign companies that expect to invest in Thailand and tell them that they need the certificate from AMLO. So far, there’s already a case reported to police and the foreign company transferred a ‘custom fee’ to the gang of 9,960 US dollars.

Maj. Gen. Preecha from the AMLO made it clear that the AMLO has never had this policy to collect a custom fee, and don’t issue a certificate like this for foreign companies investing in Thailand.

The AMLO has already reported the matter to the police and wants to warn people not to fall for the costly scam. They ask if anyone has been approached, has questions or any clues about the case, please contact the AMLO hotline at 1710 or visit www.amlo.go.th

SOURCE: MCOT