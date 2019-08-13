AMLO warns about fake investment certificate | The Thaiger

Business
AMLO warns about fake investment certificate
The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) Acting Secretary General is warning that there has been a group creating fake English certificates, claiming that it comes from the AMLO and being sold to foreign companies.
The scammers would approach the foreign companies that expect to invest in Thailand and tell them that they need the certificate from AMLO. So far, there’s already a case reported to police and the foreign company transferred a ‘custom fee’ to the gang of 9,960 US dollars.
Maj. Gen. Preecha from the AMLO made it clear that the AMLO has never had this policy to collect a custom fee, and don’t issue a certificate like this for foreign companies investing in Thailand.
The AMLO has already reported the matter to the police and wants to warn people not to fall for the costly scam. They ask if anyone has been approached, has questions or any clues about the case, please contact the AMLO hotline at 1710 or visit www.amlo.go.th
SOURCE: MCOT
Air Asia celebrates ASEAN Day with a special Airbus A320
AirAsia introduced a ‘Sustainable ASEAN’ colour-scheme on a new Airbus A320 to mark ASEAN Day celebrations last week. Thailand is the Chair for ASEAN, the ten country south east asian trading bloc, for 2019.
Alongside the ASEAN Chairmanship logo, the livery features the best of ASEAN tourism icons, helping to advance and support AirAsia’s sustainability partnership with ASEAN nations and its mission to create a globally recognised ASEAN brand.
The launch event was attended by ASEAN deputy secretary-general AKP Mochtan, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Thailand Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu and Ministry of Transport Thailand, Chaiwat Thongkamkoon, along with AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.
AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “As a truly ASEAN airline, we’re thrilled to showcase what makes our home special on one of our aircraft and to reiterate our ongoing commitment to sustainability.”
AirAsia’s sustainability efforts include guest education, carbon reduction and waste management through AirAsia’s philanthropic arm AirAsia Foundation.
SOURCE: Air Asia
Treasury department plans new lease of life for disused buildings
The Treasury Department is considering leasing out older and disused buildings for commercial development if the lessee pledges to preserve their historical, architectural or cultural value.
The department’s director general, Amnuay Preemonwong, says it would be a better option than seeing them abandoned and becoming increasingly dilapidated causing health and safety risks to neighbours. But the proposal will not apply to buildings formally registered as historic sites.
The department has about 200 such buildings around the country in its inventory, all signed over by state agencies. Amnuay said some buildings in Ayutthaya could be turned into boutique hotels or leased out for movie shoots.
Amonrat Klampob, the department’s adviser on real estate development, said 60 of these buildings could be redeveloped now, 21 of them in Bangkok.
“The lessee would have to collaborate with the department on plans to preserve their inherent value.”
SOURCE: The Nation
US-China trade war accelerates formation of RCEP trade bloc
The escalation of the trade war between China and the US might help push forward negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement.
RCEP, once formed, will be the largest trading bloc in the world.
Trade ministers from China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN member states met in Beijing last weekend for the latest round of RCEP. Ministers confirmed their commitment to concluding talks by the end of the year end and signing the agreement in 2020. They are all scheduled to meet in Bangkok next month to finalise the agreement.
The RCEP meeting was held amid an intensifying trade war as the US President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, triggering retaliatory measures from China. That’s spurred a war of words between Japan and South Korea as well as traditional trade partners and pathways are disrupted. The countries involved hope that RCEP may provide a forum for members to ease tensions and ensure smooth continuity of regional supply chains amid growing geopolitical tensions.
Negotiations on a total of seven chapters and three annexes have already been concluded, while remaining chapters or annexes near conclusion. Recently concluded annexes include telecommunications, financial and professional services.
Thailand’s Trade Negotiations Department Director General, Oramon Sapthaweetham, said the RCEP agreement should provide additional benefits to Thailand’s exporters, on top of existing free trade agreements.
For examples, Thai exporters should be able to ship more machinery, electrical appliances, plastics, chemicals, autos and parts, tires, fibre, apparel, tapioca and paper to other RCEP countries. Additionally, RCEP should lead to clearer trade and investment regulations.
The agreement should also encourage Thai investors to invest in other RCEP countries, in areas where Thailand has strong expertise, such as in construction, retail, health-related businesses as well as the movie and entertainment industries, especially in post-production and animation.
The new RCEP is intended to cover a wide range of issues from trade and investment to services, as well as new areas of business such as electronic commerce. Late last month, the Thai Cabinet gave trade negotiators a mandate to negotiate the intellectual property issue in RCEP.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
