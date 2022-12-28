Connect with us

Crime

Amateur gunmaker learned how to make guns on YouTube

Published

 on 

An amateur gunmaker confessed to police that he bought gun parts through a Lazada app and learned how to make the weapons on YouTube after officers swooped to make an arrest following a tip-off.

Police raided the gunmaker’s house in the Sattahip district in Chon Buri at 11pm yesterday and arrested him on charges of illegally making guns and selling them online.

The suspect, Yossakorn “Duke” Arthan, was arrested at No 88/10 at Moo 6 village in tambon Sattahip in the Sattahip district after a police officer posed as a buyer, Bangkok Post reported.

Police found one .38 revolver, one .38 semi-automatic pistol, a BB gun which had not been modified, 60 rounds of .38 ammunition, a gun barrel and tools.

The 31 year old suspect admitted that he learned about making and modifying guns from YouTube and bought BB guns for 7,000-8,000 baht each and gun barrels through a Lazada app. The BB guns and the barrels were then modified and assembled for use as firearms that could use live ammunition.

Yossakorn then revealed he got a friend to sell the homemade guns on Facebook but only sold two. He tried to sell the third gun to the undercover cop for 15,000 baht.

The first gun he made sold for 15,900 baht and the second for 14,900 baht. The man selling the guns online for Yossakorn was paid 1,900 baht commission for the first gun and 400 baht for the second.

Police charged Yossakorn with being in possession and making weapons without permission, with intent to sell.

The investigating police officer told the press that members of his team were looking for the man who collaborated with Yossakorn in selling the firearms.

This is the second case of selling illegal handmade guns online within a week.

Last week Royal Thai Police officers posed as customers to crack an illegal gun network in Thailand. Police arrested four men for illegally making homemade guns and selling them online.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 min ago

Amateur gunmaker learned how to make guns on YouTube
Phuket46 mins ago

Rawai residents shocked by baby crocodile
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai shooting champion accused of murder
Sponsored7 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Thailand1 hour ago

Top 5 foreign nationalities buying condos in Thailand in 2022
World3 hours ago

South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Visa3 hours ago

Indian, Pakistani men latest busts in overstay crackdown
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths4 hours ago

Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
Thailand4 hours ago

HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Thailand4 hours ago

Chiang Mai wants more Chinese-speaking tour guides in readiness for the Spring Festival
Thailand4 hours ago

Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol
Thailand5 hours ago

Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
Thailand6 hours ago

Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Crime6 hours ago

Thailand’s national park chief released on bail for 400,000 baht
Crime7 hours ago

Royal Thai Police ordered to find Red Bull Heir and deliver justice
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending