Accused Ponzi queen and husband in jail, no bail | The Thaiger

Accused Ponzi queen and husband in jail, no bail
Alleged Ponzi-scam scammer Wantanee “Mae Manee” Tippaveth, along with her husband, have been remanded to Udon Thani prison after appearing in court. Police received approval to detain them without bail while the investigation continues into their ‘business’. Additional victims of the scheme are still mounting up and contacting the DSI.
Both of the alleged scheme creators had little to say when approached by the media outside Udon Thani Court.
The Bangkok Post reports that the couple were arrested in Chon Buri province on Saturday and helicoptered to Udon Thani later the same day. Under Thai law, Police can detain suspects for up to 48 hours without a court order.
There was no application for bail, since the couple’s assets have all been frozen and can’t be used as a guarantee.
The couple allegedly defrauded investors in what has become known as the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme, luring victims with promises of unusually high returns, reportedly up to 93% a month.
The Department of Special Investigation said last Wednesday that victims lost more than 430 million baht, but police have upped the estimate to around 1 billion baht. The number of direct victims has risen to more than 3,400, and counting. The DSI are encouraging people who had been defrauded in the scheme to contact them.
The couple face charges of public fraud, fraud-related borrowing and entering false data into a computer system. They have denied all charges.
The “Mae Manee” is one of two major Ponzi schemes currently under investigation by the DSI at the moment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run
Three prisoners, one of whom is American, and all of whom are described as armed and highly dangerous, remain on the loose after a daring escape from a Pattaya courtroom yesterday.
The Pattaya News reports that the prisoners are Thai nationals Mr Noi Ton Nintet and Ms Sirinapha Wisetrit, along with American national Mr Bart Allen Helmus, who is understood to be married to Ms Wisetrit.
All three were being tried over drugs charges when they managed to escape from Pattaya Provincial court yesterday afternoon by stabbing one police officer and threatening others with a gun.
They made their getaway in an Izuzu pick-up truck that was waiting for them. No information is currently known regarding the registration of the truck or the owner’s details, or how the prisoners managed to get hold of the weapons to make their escape.
Police checkpoints have been set up throughout the Chonburi area, with alerts issued to the US Embassy and Immigration checkpoints at all borders within reach of Pattaya. Police believe the three prisoners are still in the Pattaya area, laying low until they have an opportunity to flee further.
The public have been warned that the escaped prisoners are armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Any sighting should be reported immediately to police.
See earlier story HERE.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Three on the loose – Officer stabbed as three escape Pattaya jail
PHOTO: Injured officer rushed to hospital after the shooting at the Pattaya City Court – The Pattaya News
Three prisoners, including an American citizen, have escaped from the Pattaya Courthouse and are now, as of Tuesday morning, on the loose. A police officer was stabbed in the melee.
Pattaya police learned of the incident at 3:30pm at a holding cell at the Pattaya City Provincial Court.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find a police captain injured from a stab wound. He was rushed to a local hospital.
A court security guard says the prisoners had been in a holding cell. He says he heard the sound of fighting followed up by a gunshot. One of prisoners had fired at officers. It’s unclear how the weapon found its way into the court precinct.
The three prisoners, still in chains, commandeered a bronze Izuzu pickup truck waiting in front of the court, and sped away with an unknown accomplice .
The three prisoners are a Thai man, ‘Noi Ton Nintet’ who’s charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills, and “ice,” (crystal methamphetamine). Reports say he attacked police and opened fire in front of the courthouse.
The other two are an American man, 39 year old Bart Allen Helmus, and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit, who are charged with illegal possession of drugs and a gun. All three are considered extremely dangerous and police have set up roadblocks and patrols to catch them.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
One of the three men currently at large, American Bart Allen Helmus
Up to 30,000 caught up in “Forex- 3D” Ponzi scheme
PHOTO: INN News
The Thai justice ministry has revealed that one hundred victims were preparing to press the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) to consider the “Forex-3D” Ponzi scam case as one with ‘special status’.
Read the background to the story HERE.
There are thought to be up to 30,000 victims of the scheme was offering 10% interest per month to investors, sometimes the interest on offer was a lot higher. Current losses on the scheme have so far accumulated to around 4 billion baht.
Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.
The justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin says he is now investigating personally after claims that “Forex-3D” was nothing more than a Ponzi or pyramid selling scheme – a scam set up to intentionally part people from their money.
There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation.
Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying that they are a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened “were caused by members acting illegally”, and that the company “has no connection to such activities”.
The representatives of the existing group organising legal action against the operators of the scheme will be meeting the DSI on Thursday this week. Meanwhile the DSI made an appeal for further victims to come forward by using a QR code.
It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.
SOURCE: INN
