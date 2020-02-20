Abbot who embezzled 69.7 million baht gets fines, suspended sentence | The Thaiger

Crime
Abbot who embezzled 69.7 million baht gets fines, suspended sentence
An ex-abbot of Wat Sa Ket (Golden Mount Temple), found guilty of embezzling 69.7 million baht in temple funds, has been fined 27,000 baht and given a jail term of 36 months, suspended. The sentence was handed down at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases yesterday. The court found 64 year old Thongchai Sukkho guilty of “malfeasance.”
Prosecutors told the court that Thongchai conspired with former officials of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB), funneling 69.7 million baht to Wat Sa Ket, the only temple to receive such an amount from the office’s 5.36-billion-baht budget in 2016. The court found that the money was embezzled for personal use.
However, the court suspended the former abbot’s jail term for two years because he “had promoted Buddhism” and had “never previously breached Buddhist rules.”
Thongchai was among several former members of the Sangha Supreme Council arrested in 2018 for temple fund embezzlement, according to the Bangkok Post. The same case also involved four other defendants, all executives of the NOB: former director Phanom Sornsilp; former deputy director Chayapol Pongseeda; former director for Buddhism promotion Narongdet Chaiyanet, and former academic official Pattana Su-ammatmontree.
Phanom was sentenced to two years and 12 months and the three other defendants got three years and 18 months.
Crime
Dutchman’s killer, sentenced to death in absentia, arrested after 13 years on the run
A former municipal councillor in the southern Chumphon province, sentenced to death in absentia for the murder of a wealthy Dutchman, was arrested yesterday after 13 years on the run. 54 year old Anupong Suthani was arrested in the northern province of Phrae. He was wanted on an murder arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya provincial court in December 2007. He colluded with the man’s wife and her brother to commit the crime.
Anupong was contracted to build a house for 49 year old Jules Odekerken, the owner of Quick News Pattaya, a foreign newspaper sold in Pattaya and Phuket. Odekerken was married to 37 year old Marisa Prommana, a Thai woman living in Pattaya, with whom he had two children. Anupong began an affair with Marisa, and when he learned Odekerken had life insurance and other assets worth more than 100 million baht, he conspired with the Marisa and her brother to kill the Dutchman, according to police.
On Nov 16, 2003, the two men caught the Dutchman alone in Pattaya and beat him unconcious with wooden clubs. Thinking he was dead, they tied a rope around his neck and dragged him to a vehicle. On the way, Odekerken regained consciousness, struggled and called for help. The two men then beat him repeatedly with rocks until he was dead. They left his body at a garbage dump in Chon Buri province, where it was discovered by police.
[NOTE: The Pattaya News, regarding the same case, reports that Oderkerk was strangled, then shot.]
Marisa and her brother confessed and were given life sentences. Anupong denied involvement in the murder and was released on bail. On December 21, 2007, he was due in court for a ruling on his case, but failed to appear. He was sentenced to death in absentia and an arrest warrant was issued.
Authorities say Anupong hid out in several provinces and changed names, even asking someone to be his representative in buying property in Phrae province, where he lived for more than 10 years before his arrest.
Police say Anupong confessed to the murder and expressed remorse. He has been handed over to Pattaya court for further sentencing.
For additional information on this story please see this archived post from 2007 on the teakdoor message board:
https://teakdoor.com/archive/index.php/t-22681.html
A website devoted to the case can be found here:
Coronavirus
Hong Kong police on a roll as third suspect in toilet paper heist flushed out
Hong Kong has been gripped by panic buying since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, as frightened residents hoard essentials like rice and toilet tissue. Now, a third man man has been arrested there for his role in a bizarre toilet paper heist, as a gang aimed to clean up during a run of frenzied buying in the city.
The 26 year old man was arrested up during a raid at a guest house not far from the scene of the robbery, in which 600 toilet rolls worth HK$1,640 (6,575 baht) were stolen at knife-point early on Monday morning.
“We believe the trio thought the rolls would have [market] value and that they could profit by reselling them. They knew each other and one of them has a triad background.”
“Triads” are traditional organized-crime groups originating from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Police say the gang moved the toilet rolls in a trolley after the crime and that they anticipate more arrests.
At about 6am on Monday, three masked men stole 50 packets of toilet roll from a delivery man outside a Wellcome supermarket. Police say one of the men was armed with two knives.
Two people, aged 50 and 55, were arrested on Monday, and police said at the time they were seeking three others, thought to be aged between 20 and 30. Two of the arrested were guest house employees while the third was unemployed.
Crime
Korean tourist allegedly attacked in Pattaya after refusing to give money to a Thai woman
UPDATE: The Pattaya News now reports that the suspects in the case have apologised and the matter has been settled amicably.
Read the full story HERE.
ORIGINAL STORY: A Korean man was allegedly attacked by a group of Thais after refusing to give money to a woman he met at a beer bar in Pattaya. 57 year old Sung Ho Im filed a report with the Bang Lamung Police in the early hours of this morning.
He told police that he had met the woman at a beer bar earlier in the evening. They were drinking together at the bar before she agreed to go with him on his motorbike to “hang out” and they went to drink elsewhere, according to his report.
When she asked him to stop at a shop, he refused, then she wanted to leave and asked for money for her time away from work. Sung refused to give her any money saying he had no idea what the money was for and that she had never said she wanted to go shopping.
As the dispute became very vocal and was causing a public disturbance, two men on a motorbike stopped to ask what was wrong . After speaking with the woman they demanded Sung pay several thousand baht to the woman “to avoid a problem.”
Sung said he had no money and refused again before the men hit him in the face many times.
The men and the woman then sped away together, Sung alleges. Police are hunting for suspects and reviewing CCTV in the area. They will also return to the beer bar where the woman works to speak with the owner.
