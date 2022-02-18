Connect with us

Crime

7 arrested for alleged sex with underage girls, police looking for more suspects

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ ไพฑูรย์ เอก ปลอดสูงเนิน

Seven people were arrested for allegedly having sex with underage girls in the southern province of Surat Thani. A 14 year old girl also faces human trafficking charges for allegedly enticing other teen girls into prostitution. With one of the suspects being the son of a politician, Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke,” says all suspects will be charged accordingly, no matter who they are.

Police were called to a hotel in Surat Thani over a fight between two teenage girls. Police investigated and say they discovered a 13 year old girl was offering sexual services. Upon further investigation, officers found five other teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 16 who they say were tied up in the sex trade.

Officers arrested seven men on charges of sexually assaulting a child under 15 years old, abandoning a child aged under 15 years old from their parents for sexual purposes, bringing a child aged under 15 years old to commit sexual assault, and persuading, encouraging, or doing other things to lead a child to crime.

Police are still searching for another suspect. Big Joke added that officers believe there are many more suspects and victims as the teenagers have allegedly been offering sex to men for a year.

Big Joke says one of the teenagers later turned admitted to police that she lured other girls in to sex work. Officers say that although she was also a victim, she will face criminal charges for persuading the girls into prostitution. Five more girls said to be involved in sex work are now under the care of Surat Thani’s Social Development and Human Security.

SOURCE: Thairath

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Santa
    2022-02-18 14:52
    Let's hope 'Big Joke' keeps his word.
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-02-18 15:06
    23 minutes ago, Thaiger said: all suspects will be charged accordingly, no matter who they are. Interesting statement...which probably means the opposite.
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-02-18 15:12
    18 minutes ago, Santa said: Let's hope 'Big Joke' keeps his word. Indeed. In a sad exploitation case like this, all perpetrators should be held accountable. Stuff like this makes me shake my head
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-02-18 22:13
    Where are the farangs??? I mean thais would never -ever even consider such a thing....oh my!!
    image
    Guest1
    2022-02-18 22:16
    7 hours ago, Thaiger said: A 14 year old girl also faces human trafficking charges for allegedly enticing other teen girls into prostitution. Wow, how is the connection of this girl to the adult traffickers? Girlfriend or daughter, perhaps? 7…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

