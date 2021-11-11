Connect with us

50 year old man arrested accused of sexual abuse of 9 year old girl

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Bang Lamung man was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of 9 year old. (via Pattaya News)
image
image

Accused of sexually abusing a 9 year old girl, police in Bang Lamung arrested a 50 year old man working at a wood factory. The Huayyai Police responded to a complaint in the Pattaya area from a man and his 9 year old niece alleging the sexual abuse on Tuesday.

The man reported to police that, in speaking with the young girl, it seems her uncle-in-law, named only as “Joe”, has been allegedly abusing the girl sexually for about 3 months. The abuse is said to have taken place in a home in the Khao Maikaew sub-district.

The man who went to the police said that his father had overheard Joe requesting that the 9 year old girl touch him inappropriately. He later asked the girl for exact details of what Joe had asked her to do and she described acts that would be considered child sexual abuse.

The girl said the 50 year old man has instructed her to remove her clothes and then committed the sexual assaults, which were alleged to have taken place many times over the last 3 months. The man who went to the police told them that they believed it happened repeatedly, especially on Mondays when Joe had the day off from work.

The young girl confessed that when she complied and did the things Joe asked of her, he would let her use his mobile phone to play games, and he would give her 20 baht to purchase food to eat as snacks.

Police requested an arrest warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court for Joe, then fully identified as Boonlert Sawangtham, a wood factory employee in Khao Maikaew, after interviewing the man and girl and investigating the situation further.

He was taken into custody at the wood factory and has not made any public comment. It is not known if he has retained a lawyer for his defence as he faces multiple charges relating to the sexual assault of a child he stands accused of.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Trending