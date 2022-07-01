Crime
3 Thais caught stealing a taxi in Cambodia
Three Thai nationals, 2 men and a woman, were caught by Cambodian police and have been charged with stealing a taxi while the driver went to use the bathroom. The suspects were detained in the province of Takeo and are being questioned by police officers.
According to the taxi driver, Preung Vuth, he was taking the 3 Thais from Kandal province to Sihanoukville. But he had to stop to use the toilet and left his car unlocked.
When the 44 year old taxi driver returned from the toilet, his car was gone. He then called the police.
Colonel Duk Thiya, Tram Kak District Police Inspector, said that after receiving the victim’s call, the Tram Kak District Police Force cooperated with the Chhuk District Police in Kront Kampot and intercepted the car.
The group admitted to the authorities that they had entered Cambodia from Krong Poi Pet to work at a casino after being hired by a broker.
The 3 Thais were Usen, a 27-year-old male from Chanthaburi, Wen, a 29-year-old female from Samut Sakhon, and a Pak, a 20-year-old male from the Thai capital, Bangkok.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Khmer Times
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Royal Thai Air Force sends F-16 fighter jets to check air incursion by Burmese military planes
3 Thais caught stealing a taxi in Cambodia
Pattaya Police add more patrols to stop theft against Indian tourists
The ultimate holiday destination at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
China key to Thailand’s tourism industry recovery
Masks on Thai Flights & Closing Nightlife Joints | GMT
UPDATE: Central Thailand gold robber was a chief correctional officer
Covid hospitalisations rising in Thailand but CCSA says “no new preventative measures”
CAAT insists air travellers still need to mask up on Thai flights
Thailand News Today | Court sentences police for torturing teenager
Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less
On top of fire this week, Bangkok’s Chinatown deals with house collapse
Police close joints on Khao San Road for selling cannabis without a licence
Songhla food festival hopes to draw tourists with its Hat Yai fried chicken
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand’s magical festivals, but which one is the best?
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
Officials to build new sky walk and glass terrace in Phuket
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
-
Business2 days ago
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
-
Patong22 hours ago
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
-
Crime2 days ago
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
-
Expats21 hours ago
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
-
360 Reviews18 hours ago
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Recent comments: