Crime

3 Thais caught stealing a taxi in Cambodia

Pete

Published

 on 

Three Thai nationals, 2 men and a woman, were caught by Cambodian police and have been charged with stealing a taxi while the driver went to use the bathroom. The suspects were detained in the province of Takeo and are being questioned by police officers.

According to the taxi driver, Preung Vuth, he was taking the 3 Thais from Kandal province to Sihanoukville. But he had to stop to use the toilet and left his car unlocked.

When the 44 year old taxi driver returned from the toilet, his car was gone. He then called the police.

Colonel Duk Thiya, Tram Kak District Police Inspector, said that after receiving the victim’s call, the Tram Kak District Police Force cooperated with the Chhuk District Police in Kront Kampot and intercepted the car.

The group admitted to the authorities that they had entered Cambodia from Krong Poi Pet to work at a casino after being hired by a broker.

The 3 Thais were Usen, a 27-year-old male from Chanthaburi, Wen, a 29-year-old female from Samut Sakhon, and a Pak, a 20-year-old male from the Thai capital, Bangkok.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Khmer Times 

 

Recent comments:
Bluesofa
2022-07-01 11:00
Seeing as they were Thai, I'm sure it's all bound to be 'a misunderstanding'.
Pete

Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

