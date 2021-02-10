200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme | The Thaiger

Crime
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Pattaya police say 200 people have filed complaints after losing money to the dodgy online money-making app by “SPM Shopping Mall,” which appears to be a huge pyramid scheme. This week alone, 70 people, Thai nationals and foreigners, filed complaints with Pattaya City Police. Officers suspect around 10,000 people in Thailand fell victim to the scam, losing millions of baht altogether.
In reports filed with Pattaya police, victims say the suspects advertised the online investments on LINE and Facebook groups, as well as in comments made on Facebook. Victims say they had to make a minimum investment of 500 baht, according to the Pattaya News. A source told The Thaiger that the scheme entices people to make an investment with the promise of a 3-fold profit within 10 to 14 days.
The victims were asked to rate items in an online shopping mall by “clicking” on the item as a positive rating and they would be rewarded based on the number of “clicks” and the money invested, a source told The Thaiger. The more money invested, the more opportunities to “click” items.
The Pattaya News says victims had to play and watch online advertisements around 60 times and were apparently supposed to earn a 6% gain from their initial investment. Some victims say they invested up to a million baht, Pattaya News says.
When the money transfers did not go through as promised, victims attempted to contact the admin in their LINE chat group, but no one got a reply, a source told The Thaiger.
More than 28 LINE chat groups have been reported as well as various websites linked to the “SPM Shopping Mall.” The domains were registered in different cities in China and Hong Kong between March 2020 and December 2020 under the name Xiao Dong Gan, according to a source. The first domain was hosted by a server in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, the source says.
Here are some of the domains for the “SPM Shopping Mall”…
1: https://spm.baironghj.com
2: https://spm.diyinobuone.com
3:https://spm.klayky.com/
4: https://shoppingmall.ubsguoji.com
5: https://shoppingmall1.klayky.com
6: http://shoppingmall.diyinobuone.com
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
A 23 year old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station station in Suphan Buri. The 53 year old police officer, who was wearing civilian clothes, had approached a group who were drinking outside the PTT station, telling them to turn down the music and advising them to go home, a witness says. While the officer was talking to the group, a man walked behind the officer and shot him in the neck, the witness says.
After reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area, police tracked down Sitthiphong Jasa-ard and arrested him at an apartment in the Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district. Police also seized a .38 handgun. Sitthiphong faces charges of murder, possession of an unregistered firearm and bringing a firearm to a public place without a proper reason.
Police say 3 other people at the scene turned themselves in to police.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine
Thai police arrested 3 men who allegedly broke open an ATM and ran off with more than 700,000 baht in cash. The men allegedly used a gas torch to melt and cut through the metal of a Siam Commercial Bank ATM outside a CJ convenience store in Prachinburi.
The men allegedly burned the keyhole and cut a square on the back of the ATM. They allegedly grabbed 758,900 baht and left 2,218 baht in the ATM.
In a re-enactment of the crime, a typical practice in Thai law enforcement, 50 people watched the suspects show how they broke into the ATM machine. Police say the suspects, Somnuek Janchom, Thanajit Potila, and Nopparat, all admitted to the crime.
Somnuek, told reporters that he worked as air conditioner technician and installed units in shopping malls, but he lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic and was thousands of baht in debt.
“After the pandemic started I became unemployed. As a result, I owe 360,000 to a loan shark. I tried to ask for loans from banks but it didn’t work out.”
To get money fast he decided to steal from an ATM, he told reporters. He started looking around for ATM machines that were in quiet areas. Somnuek says he got his relatives to help break open the machine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
Mister Stretch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:36 am
A fool and his money are soon parted.
A million baht? What idiots!