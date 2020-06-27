2 women arrested for human trafficking | The Thaiger

Crime
2 women arrested for human trafficking
Police have arrested 2 Thai women for luring Thai girls into prostitution in Dubai. The girls were told they’d work as masseuses, but instead were forced into prostitution. Immigration police reported the arrest of 28 year old “Rissraporn” and 25 year old “Aranya” on charges of human trafficking.
The suspects would “sell” girls to buyers in Dubai. The girls were abused, held against their wills, harmed and threatened. The victims believed that they were travelling to work as masseuses specialising in traditional Thai massage, but heir dreams were destroyed as soon as they arrived in the UAE, when they were forced into prostitution and sold in brothels. They were threatened and treated as slaves. They couldn’t flee as their passports were confiscated.
One victim escaped to the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dabhi. She met with a member of the Alliance Anti-Trafic NGO and immigration police. An investigation was opened and arrest warrants were issued. Officials discovered the location of both suspects, leading to their arrest. According to a spokesperson:
“It is disappointing that these women are destroying other Thai girls by taking advantage of their hopes to go to work abroad for better pay. Hopefully, the investigation will help officials arrest more of those involved in the case.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Politics
Redshirt activist acquitted, freed after nearly 4 years
Activist Thanet Anantawong has been acquitted of national security and computer crime charges after being detained for almost 4 years. He was charged over 5 Facebook posts made in 2015, criticising the now defunct National Council for Peace and Order, and the army.
The posts were critical of the late Privy Council president and former PM Prem Tinsulanonda, and the army, for the death in custody of Suriyan “Mor Yong” Sucharitpolwong, who was accused of insulting the monarchy. The army claimed he died of a “bloodstream infection.”
Thanet also alleged corruption at the army-run Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin. Some of the posts encouraged people to float kratong (traditional Thai floating offerings) to expel dictatorship, and to wear red shirts to the park as an act of protest. The charges claimed the posts caused people to dislike the government, leading to protests to topple it.
Lawyers for Human Rights, who handled the case, say the court reasoned that while Thanet may have had different views from those in power at the time, he acted constitutionally. Quoting a translation of the verdict, they say…
“The court believes his expression of opinions was not intended to stir up sedition or disobedience among people to the extent it could cause unrest in the kingdom or law violations. It was legitimate free speech. Since the witnesses and evidence of the plaintiff do not carry sufficient weight to warrant a guilty verdict, we’ve dismissed the charges.”
It’s been 4½ years since Thanet was charged, and he was detained for 3 years and 10 months, or 1,396 days, including for the “offence” of boarding a train to the Rajabhak Park in Hua Hin as a symbolic gesture against alleged corruption in the park’s funding by the army. His case was tried in a military court but only 3 witnesses were heard. Since he failed to report when summoned (but changed his mind later), he was denied bail.
The case was then transferred to a civilian court last year, delaying the trial by almost a year. The hearing of all witnesses finally ended in May.
While in custody he lost his father and was not permitted to meet with him before he died.
Now 30, Thanet is from the central Uthai Thani province, north of Bangkok. His mother died when he was 8 and he worked as a labourer for several years like his father. After competing primary school he worked as a motorcycle taxi driverin Bangkok. He joined the red-shirt protests in 2010 and was jailed for a year for breaking the emergency law at the time.
After the 2014 military coup, he continued to join anti-coup movements, especially activities led by the Democracy Study group led by Sirawich “Ja New” Seritiwat.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Khaosod English
Crime
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Police arrested a Chiang Mai-based English magazine employee yesterday for allegedly hacking and stealing nearly 4 million baht from her editor’s account. On Friday, Citylife Media Group editor-in-chief Pim Kemasingki noticed that her bank account only had 24 baht left, millions short of what she should’ve had.
After requesting a bank statement from the Siam Commercial Bank, Kemasingki received a call from one of the bank’s investigators who found the media company’s junior clerk, 26 year old Jessadaporn Khamtong, had been transferring to her accounts.
Khamtong, who worked for SCB in the past, allegedly started withdrawing funds in mid-April using the online wallet application AirPay, and transferred the money into her SCB and Kasikorn Bank accounts. In 2 months, she did 115 transfers which totalled at 3,975,841 baht. The money was allegedly then spent on online gambling.
While Khamtong had access to her editor’s ID card, phone number and bank account number, no one knows how she accessed the money. Khamtongh’s husband is also being investigated by police. Khamtong could face 3 to 5 years in prison for each of the transactions, and could spend life in prison.
The magazine started in 1992 as ‘The Chiang Mai Newsletter & Advertiser.’ The media company says they now reach 2 million people each year.
SOURCES: Chiang Mai Citylife |Chiang Mai Citylife | Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Police arrest man for robbery on 4 year old warrant
A man who allegedly posed as a police officer and stole a motorbike was arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Southern Thailand after being on the run for nearly 4 years. There’s been a warrant for his arrest since 2016 for robbery charges.
The 32 year old man, Thai media reports as ‘Beer’, along with 3 of his friends, allegedly stole a motorbike after posing as police officers. Thai media says the group pretended to be officers inspecting the vehicle, and then pulled out a gun, threatening the victim hand over all the money in his pocket. The victim didn’t have any cash. The group then allegedly stole the motorbike.
Police gained information that Beer was working as a durian buyer in the province’s Chang Klang district and arrested him this week. Beer denies the charges.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Harold Waldack
June 27, 2020 at 1:01 pm
Is it necessary to mention, the two arrested are not farang