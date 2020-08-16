Connect with us

Crime

2 arrested with 409 kilograms of marijuana in Nakhon Phanom

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

2 arrested with 409 kilograms of marijuana in Nakhon Phanom | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nakon Phanom police pose with 220 kilograms of marijuan seized on July 21 - Siamrath
A combined government force arrested 2 men last night on a Mekong riverbank in the Tha Uthen district of the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province, with 409 kilograms of compressed marijuana. An army spokeman said today the action followed the seizure of about 70,000 methamphetamine pills (known as “yaba”) in Tha Uthen district last week.

Documents obtained in the earlier operation led to the bust late last night when the 2 men, named as 30 year old Komkai Saenchai and 25 year old Thirapol Saen-sa-ard, both from Tha Uthen, were arrested on the Mekong riverbank near Ban Kaeng in tambon Nong Thao.

The suspects reportedly confessed they were hired for 10,000 baht to deliver the drugs to clients inside the country after it was smuggled over the river from Laos.

Nakhon Phanom has long been a smuggling hotspot for marijuana, due in part to its porous border with Laos – an activity which has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic robbed many in the poverty-stricken province of their livelihoods.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Brian

    August 16, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    I’m wasting my breath here, but if Thailand were to open to marijuana tourism, it would reap major benefits. Or, it could spend millions of baht doing busts like this that interdict 1% of the drug trade for the next several decades, to no benefit for Thai people.

    Reply

