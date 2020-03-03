Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news | The Thaiger

Staff at a bar in Pattaya have confirmed that they just had a normal seasonal flu and not coronavirus (Covid-19) as had been reported in numerous rumours on social media over the past few days.

Hospital results indicated that a staff member from the Pattaya Soi 6 bar did not have the Covid-19 coronavirus. They have now recovered their bout of the flu. Chulalongkorn Hospital officials confirmed the person was negative for the novel Coronavirus.

“Anyone in the Pattaya area who knows any suspected cases or any person who didn’t quarantine themselves can report the case at the Bang Lamung Public Health Office 03 8221 925 during working hours.”

Pattaya City officials have been disinfecting areas across the town in recent days, including Soi 6, as a preventative measure and to help reassure locals and tourists that City Hall are taking the situation seriously, and reiterate that there are no cases of Covid-19 in Pattaya.

Thai government officials are also reminding Thai citizens and foreigners that spreading fake news online, or reposting false stories about the virus, is considered a significant offense and violating this can result in arrests, fines and prison time.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | PR Pattaya