Macau casino group losing $2.5 million a day over virus closure | The Thaiger

Coronavirus

Macau casino group losing $2.5 million a day over virus closure

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Macau casino group losing $2.5 million a day over virus closure
PHOTO: Macau's normally bustling streets and casinos are empty - Macau Daily Times
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is losing about $2.5 million a day in Macau after the Chinese government ordered casinos there closed to deter the spread of the 2019nCoV coronavirus.
The company employs about 12,200 people in the region. Although the casinos were ordered closed for 15 days period that beginning February 5, Wynn CEO Matt Maddox said last week that it was too early to predict when they would reopen.

“The team on the ground is working with the government on a daily basis and watching very carefully if there will be any continued outbreaks of the virus. So far, we feel like things are fairly well contained. And we’re just watching it very carefully.”

Maddox said his primary focus is the safety of employees and customers. The company halted operations at its casinos in Macau, but still has limited service in its hotels and restaurants for remaining guests.

Macau has become the breadbasket of the U.S. casino industry and the world’s largest gambling hub. Wynn gets as much as three fourths of its revenue from the Chinese enclave, while Las Vegas Sands Corp., the industry leader, generates more than 60%.

SOURCE: Macau Daily Times

Coronavirus

Thousands allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Thousands allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong
Passengers disembark the World Dream cruise ship - BBC

Around 3,600 passengers and crew on the cruise ship World Dream, quarantined for four days in Hong Kong amid fears some staff could have contracted the 2019nCoV coronavirus, have been allowed to leave. Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, where dozens of cases have been confirmed, remains in quarantine off Japan. Authorities reported on Saturday that 64 people had been infected on that ship, which is carrying some 3,700 passengers and crew.

The virus has killed 910 people, all but two in mainland China, surpassing SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). In 2002- 2003, that pandemic killed 774 people in more than two dozen countries. In the Chinese province of Hubei alone, the origin of the outbreak, more than 800 people have died, according to official reports. Some speculate the tally is much higher. The tally rose by 97 yesterday, the highest number of casualties in a single day. More than 40,000 have been infected worldwide, the vast majority in China.

Thousands allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong

The World Dream quarantined on Wednesday when it was discovered that three passengers who had sailed on a previous voyage had contracted the virus.

Chief port health officer Leng Yiu-Hong said all crew members, about 1,800 people, had tested negative for coronavirus, and that everyone would be allowed to disembark without the need to self-quarantine after leaving.

Yesterday, Hong Kong’s health minister said 468 people were ordered to stay at home, in hotel rooms or government-run centres, one day after officials implemented a mandatory two-week quarantine period for anyone arriving from mainland China.

SOURCE: BBC

Coronavirus

New criteria push the number of suspected virus cases to 615

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

New criteria push the number of suspected virus cases to 615
Director-general of the Department of Disease Control Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoen addresses a news conference on Friday - The Nation

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Friday there were 615 people in Thailand suspected of carrying the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. He attributed the rise in suspected cases to updated criteria generating more details and redefining the term “suspected.”

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 32 as of today, 10 of whom have recovered and been discharged, with 22 still being treated in hospital. Of seven new cases confirmed yesterday, one was among the 138 Thais flown home this week from Hubei province in China, where the outbreak began.

Head of the Mental Health Department Kiattiphum Wongrajit said Friday that the returnees were all feeling stress and three showed signs of depression.

“The mental condition of all returnees is being continuously monitored.”

A spokeman for the DDC says an infected Chinese tourist being treated at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok has improved, while a 70-year-old Thai bus driver remains on a ventilator because he also has tuberculosis.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus

Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

February 9, 2020

By

Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news

The number of worldwide coronavirus deaths has now reached 813, exceeding the number of those killed during the SARS outbreak in 2002/2003. In Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak in mid-December, the death toll has reached 780. Significantly, all but one of the overall total deaths deaths reported have been in mainland China and Hong Kong. 37,553 people are currently infected and receiving treatment, nearly 2,700 have fully recovered.

In 2002/soo3, 774 people were killed by the SARS virus (severe acute respiratory syndrome).

In its latest media announcement, health officials in Hubei reported 81 new fatalities yesterday. The novel cornavirus, aka.2019-nCov, was first reported in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan. The city of 11 million has been in lockdown since mid-January, an unprecedented move by a government in this type of large scaled scenario.

Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news

Seven new cases of the coronavirus were discovered in Thailand yesterday, including three Thais and four Chinese. The seven new cases are all in hospital. One of the cases was part of the group of 138 evacuated from China’s coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan on Tuesday.

Hong Kong has a mandatory two-week quarantine period for anyone arriving from mainland China, across any border or at the airport. Current visitors have told to isolate themselves in hotel rooms or government-run centres, while residents are required to stay in their homes. There are 26 confirmed cases of the virus in Hong Kong. Defying the rules is punishable with a fine and a prison sentence.

Back in China, the death of Dr Li Wenliang, who will remembered as the plucky young doctor who tried to warn about the virus in December, continues to cause widespread anger and grief across mainland China

On Thursday, a 60 year old US citizen became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the illness. He died in Wuhan’s Jinyintan Hospital.

France has confirmed five new cases in its Haute-Savoie region, near the Swiss border, including a 9 year old boy, bringing the total of infected people in the country to 11. All of the five new cases were British nationals staying in the same ski chalet, which had also housed a Briton who had been in Singapore. A further six people who stayed at the chalet are under observation.

The World Health Organisation is warning that “trolls and conspiracy theories” are undermining their response to the new coronavirus. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general says that misinformation was “making the work of our heroic workers even harder”.

“I would also like to speak briefly about the importance of facts, not fear. People must have access to accurate information to protect themselves and others.”

“At the WHO we’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theories that undermine our response.”

In an article published by The Guardian, epidemiologist Adam Kucharski contends that the best way to combat fake news and trolls relating to the coronavirus is to “treat them like a real-life virus”.

Last week, on Russian TV, a host linked the virus to US President Donald Trump, claiming that US intelligence and pharmaceutical companies are behind the outbreak. Another debunked conspiracy theory, which has already been published in British and US tabloids, linked the virus to a Chinese woman eating ‘bat’ soup, crediting a random video clip with a completely false story. It later turned out that the video was filmed in 2016 in Palau, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, not China. The new coronavirus has also spuriously been linked to snakes, leading to tabloid headlines about the spread of “snake flu”.

