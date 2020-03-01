image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus

Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 seconds ago

 on 

Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: King Power's Srivaree branch has been closed since February 6, the day a salesman who allegedly visited the branch was found to have been infected with the coronavirus. The man died yesterday - King Power
    • follow us in feedly

King Power, Thailand’s largest travel retail group, has temporarily shuttered an outlet linked to Thailand’s first coronavirus-related death. A statement on Facebook earlier today said the branch has been closed since February 6 as part of health and safety measures, and that all its outlets have been sanitised.

King Power, which holds the proprietary concession for all of Thailand’s duty-free sales, did not say when the branch might reopen, and admitted to a sharp drop in sales since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The firm did not make clear whether the branch was ever visited by the man who died yesterday after multiple organ failures. He worked for a trading partner of King Power and products under his supervision were sold at the Srivaree, branch according to the statement.

King Power’s statement says the 35 year old man developed a fever on January 28 and was treated as a flu patient at a private hospital the following day. He resumed work on the evening of January 29 but took sick leave due to dengue fever from January 30. he was transferred to Bamrasnardura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nontha Buri province, near Pattaya, on February 5 and doctors confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus on February 6.

On the same day that he was confirmed infected, the company decided to temporarily close its Srivaree branch.

The Disease Control Department said today, and The Thaiger reiterates, that the patient had tested negative for the virus since February 16, but later suffered from failure of his lungs, heart and other organs, leading to his death.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Road deaths

Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok | The Thaiger

One man is dead and another 5 passengers injured after a big bike the man was driving slammed into a van making a U-turn along Old Sukhumvit road in the main business district. The incident occurred at about 8pm in tambon Bang Pu Mai, on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, south of Bangkok.

32 year old Paveena Ratpipop, a relative of the one of the injured people in the passenger van, told police that the incident occurred after the groups rented a van to visit the Khao Khitchakut temple in Chanthaburi province, near the Cambodian border.

Shortly after the start of their journey, the van allegedly made a sudden U-turn on the Old Sukhumvit road heading towards Khlong Dan. The driver of a big bike was heading in the opposite direction and collided into the centre of the van, at speed, as the vehicle turned across the road.

26 year old Anan Phosila, the driver of the motorbike, was killed instantly and the bike a crumpled wreck in the middle of the road. 3 men and 2 women, travelling as passengers in the van, were injured in the crash. The injured were rushed to Ratrin Hospital in the Bang Pu area. Police are interviewing the driver of the van and witnesses, and investigating the circumstances of the crash.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife” | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - asiaone

In a further development to a story the Thaiger reported earlier, a Thai man has been arrested for firing a gun on Friday at the Central Plaza shopping mall in Nontha Buri, just outside of Bangkok. Police responded swiftly to the shooting and no casualties were reported.

“The suspect is 41 years old and he reportedly fired six shots while he was on the ground floor, which has food and clothing stalls. The mall’s security guards stopped the man and held him in custody until police from Rattanathibet Police Station arrived. There were no casualties.”

Meanwhile, Central Pattana Co (CPN), operator of the mall, issued a statement saying after the suspect was arrested without incident, mall staff cleared the area and the situation returned to normal.

“The incident was a fight between a married couple in the shopping mall. The suspect was the husband of a sales staffer in the mall. He reportedly fired the gun in the air to intimidate his wife. After security guards were alerted to the firing, they closed down the area, detaining the suspect near the information counter while waiting for police to arrive. The whole operation took about 10 minutes.”

CPN added that they will employ extra security measures, increasing security guards and metal detectors to check mall visitors and their belongings at all entrances.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | asiaone

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Shots fired in Nontha Buri mall

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Shots fired in Nontha Buri mall | The Thaiger

Police rushed to the Central Plaza mall in Nontha Buri province, just northwest of Bangkok, yesterday, after reports of gunshots inside the mall. The sound of shots was reported at about 4:20pm and people fled the building in the city’s Muang district.

There were no reports of death or injuries. Local radio station Jor Sor 100 traffic radio later reported a suspect had been arrested and people had begun returning to the mall.

The country is still recovering from the slaughter at a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 8-9, when a gunman killed 29 people and wounded 58, and the recent murder of an estranged wife by a man at a mall in Bangkok

A video clip by @ppappangjj showed shoppers fleeing for their lives to go outside the Central mall.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย5 days ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง6 days ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 week ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

Trending