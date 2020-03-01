Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed
King Power, Thailand’s largest travel retail group, has temporarily shuttered an outlet linked to Thailand’s first coronavirus-related death. A statement on Facebook earlier today said the branch has been closed since February 6 as part of health and safety measures, and that all its outlets have been sanitised.
King Power, which holds the proprietary concession for all of Thailand’s duty-free sales, did not say when the branch might reopen, and admitted to a sharp drop in sales since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The firm did not make clear whether the branch was ever visited by the man who died yesterday after multiple organ failures. He worked for a trading partner of King Power and products under his supervision were sold at the Srivaree, branch according to the statement.
King Power’s statement says the 35 year old man developed a fever on January 28 and was treated as a flu patient at a private hospital the following day. He resumed work on the evening of January 29 but took sick leave due to dengue fever from January 30. he was transferred to Bamrasnardura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nontha Buri province, near Pattaya, on February 5 and doctors confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus on February 6.
On the same day that he was confirmed infected, the company decided to temporarily close its Srivaree branch.
The Disease Control Department said today, and The Thaiger reiterates, that the patient had tested negative for the virus since February 16, but later suffered from failure of his lungs, heart and other organs, leading to his death.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Road deaths
Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok
One man is dead and another 5 passengers injured after a big bike the man was driving slammed into a van making a U-turn along Old Sukhumvit road in the main business district. The incident occurred at about 8pm in tambon Bang Pu Mai, on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, south of Bangkok.
32 year old Paveena Ratpipop, a relative of the one of the injured people in the passenger van, told police that the incident occurred after the groups rented a van to visit the Khao Khitchakut temple in Chanthaburi province, near the Cambodian border.
Shortly after the start of their journey, the van allegedly made a sudden U-turn on the Old Sukhumvit road heading towards Khlong Dan. The driver of a big bike was heading in the opposite direction and collided into the centre of the van, at speed, as the vehicle turned across the road.
26 year old Anan Phosila, the driver of the motorbike, was killed instantly and the bike a crumpled wreck in the middle of the road. 3 men and 2 women, travelling as passengers in the van, were injured in the crash. The injured were rushed to Ratrin Hospital in the Bang Pu area. Police are interviewing the driver of the van and witnesses, and investigating the circumstances of the crash.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife”
In a further development to a story the Thaiger reported earlier, a Thai man has been arrested for firing a gun on Friday at the Central Plaza shopping mall in Nontha Buri, just outside of Bangkok. Police responded swiftly to the shooting and no casualties were reported.
“The suspect is 41 years old and he reportedly fired six shots while he was on the ground floor, which has food and clothing stalls. The mall’s security guards stopped the man and held him in custody until police from Rattanathibet Police Station arrived. There were no casualties.”
Meanwhile, Central Pattana Co (CPN), operator of the mall, issued a statement saying after the suspect was arrested without incident, mall staff cleared the area and the situation returned to normal.
“The incident was a fight between a married couple in the shopping mall. The suspect was the husband of a sales staffer in the mall. He reportedly fired the gun in the air to intimidate his wife. After security guards were alerted to the firing, they closed down the area, detaining the suspect near the information counter while waiting for police to arrive. The whole operation took about 10 minutes.”
CPN added that they will employ extra security measures, increasing security guards and metal detectors to check mall visitors and their belongings at all entrances.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | asiaoneKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Shots fired in Nontha Buri mall
Police rushed to the Central Plaza mall in Nontha Buri province, just northwest of Bangkok, yesterday, after reports of gunshots inside the mall. The sound of shots was reported at about 4:20pm and people fled the building in the city’s Muang district.
There were no reports of death or injuries. Local radio station Jor Sor 100 traffic radio later reported a suspect had been arrested and people had begun returning to the mall.
The country is still recovering from the slaughter at a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 8-9, when a gunman killed 29 people and wounded 58, and the recent murder of an estranged wife by a man at a mall in Bangkok
A video clip by @ppappangjj showed shoppers fleeing for their lives to go outside the Central mall.
เพื่อนถ่ายมา วิ่งกันให้พรึบ เซ็นทรัลรัตนาธิเบศร์ pic.twitter.com/EmIJhLBQYd
— papapang (@ppappangjj) February 27, 2020
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
Temperatures to rise in the North, storms predicted
Chiang Mai to see passenger numbers fall by 40% in wake of virus fears
France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses”
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok
Thailand confirms first coronavirus-related death
Surin teacher faces severe punishment for selling teen girls for sex
Man arrested for gunshots at Nontha Buri mall “to intimidate his wife”
Students say they’ll increase protests until PM stands down
Students warned of limits on free speech, told not to threaten monarchy
Koh Samui man kills himself with power saw in front of his kids
Four Chinese men arrested for murder of compatriot in Kamphaeng Phet
Opposition lawmaker challenges PM to a duel
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Once bustling, Chiang Mai tourist areas are now deserted
- Crime3 days ago
4 Uzbek women rescued from human traffickers in Pattaya
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed
- Bangkok3 days ago
High school students join wave of anti-government protests
- Entertainment2 days ago
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
- Thai Life2 days ago
No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry