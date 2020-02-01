Coronavirus – Taxi driver first human-to-human infection in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus – Taxi driver first human-to-human infection in Thailand
Four Chinese airline passengers from China’s Hubei province, and one Thai citizen – a taxi driver – have now been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus. The announcement came from the Permanent Health Secretary Sukhum Karnchanapimai says in a briefing in Bangkok. The latest announcement brought the current toll of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom to 19.
Of note, the taxi driver is the first instance of a local human-to-human viral transmission. The driver had never travelled to China, let alone since mid-December when the Wuhan coronavirus was first identified. Since his diagnosis, Thai health officials have traced 13 people who had been in close contact with the taxi driver, but none have tested positive for the virus at this stage – the update from the deputy head of the disease control department, Tanarak Plipat.
“He does not have the record of travelling to China, and it is likely that he was infected by a sick traveller from China.”
Up to this announcement, all Thailand's previous cases have been either Chinese tourists or Thai citizens who had visited China. The virus originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in Central China during the middle of December last year.
Phuket’s governor appeals for calm, issues warning over fake virus news
Amid the flurry of news stories about the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong urged people this week to beware of fake news and reports that don’t cite their sources.
“Fake news has been shared on social media, making people worried and damaging Phuket’s tourism image. Please check before believing it, reduce the panic.”
One report that went viral this week claimed that a foreign woman had died of the virus at Phuket International Airport. The post, uploaded to Facebook on Monday, showed a photo of a person covered with a white sheet being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance.
Along with the photo was a caption in Thai: “One death at Phuket International Airport #Chinese.”
But Sutsinee Sakswut, the airport’s doctor on duty on Monday, confirmed on Wednesday that nobody has died from the “Wuhan flu” at the airport.
“The post is wrong.”
Sutsinee explained that female tourist suffered a minor stroke in the arrival hall at the international terminal and was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, adding that she was discharged the following day.
Another post claimed that Chinese tourists from Wuhan were not allowed to board a flight home on January 24 because a 4 year old girl travelling with the group had contracted the virus.
While it is true that a girl and her family members from Wuhan were detained for screening, tests quickly confirmed that she was not infected with the Wuhan virus, and only had a mild case of the flu.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Phuket, and Governor Phakaphong assures the public: “We are working on measures to control and prevent the Wuhan virus from spreading here. We have set up an ‘Emergency Operations Center’ to follow up on the situation and updates are given through press briefings every day.
“So everyone should check any information first before sharing it online. Anyone who finds fake news reports, please inform the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department or relevant officers so they can check it out.”
More ominously, a report by the Phuket PR office on Wednesday reminds that posting or sharing fake news online is illegal under the Computer Crimes Act.
“If anyone sees fake news on social media, please send an image and details to the Phuket PR Dept Facebook page,” the report noted.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
“Myself and the Thai people stand by the Chinese people and wish you success in overcoming this crisis, with the expectation that the situation will be restored to normal as quickly as possible.”
His Majesty Maha Varichalongkorn, the King of Thailand has expressed his concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and is wishing the Chinese government success in overcoming the medical crisis to restore the country normal. The message was addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping where His Majesty says that he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Wuhan, and the spread of the virus around Chinese Provinces.
“The world community is impressed by the efforts and determination of the Chinese government and all the measures undertaken by authorities to combat and contain the contagion which poses a real threat to all of us.”
“Myself and the Thai people stand by the Chinese people and wish you success in overcoming this crisis, with the expectation that the situation will be restored to normal as quickly as possible.”
The King also expressed his condolences to the Chinese families who have lost their loved ones due to the outbreak.
Meanwhile in Phuket, the island’s Governor Pakapong Thaweepat and provincial officials, plus representatives of tourism businesses rallied in front of the town hall to offer support to the Chinese people. They waved Chinese and Thai flags carrying a placard…
“Thai and Chinese are the same family. We, Phuket people, offer moral support to the people of Wuhan.”
“In the past five years, Chinese tourists have been the major contributor to the economy of the resort town, with about two million arrivals a year.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Health officials now checking Chinese tourists in Phuket hotels
Health officials in Phuket are checking up and visiting Chinese tourists at local hotels over worries about the Wuhan Coronavirus. Though there are no confirmed cases on the island, officials are performing the checkups as precautions intensify to contain the spread of the virus.
Phuket’s deputy governor says officials are now taking more proactive measures to combat the coronavirus, with a total of 2,230 officers now checking Chinese tourists’ health at hotels.
“They will check 3,438 Chinese tourists who arrived in tour groups at 31 local hotels. This is to monitor their condition and generate confidence among Phuket residents.”
He says provincial authorities of the Tourism and Sports Ministry office have opened a centre to help virus-affected tourists. The opening event was held at the provincial hall to show support for Chinese visitors.
Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, director of Phuket’s coronavirus response centre, says 29 people, all Chinese nationals, were placed under surveillance last month. Nineteen of them were cleared and discharged from hospital, while 10 still await test results as of today. Passengers passing through Phuket airport from mainland China are being screened for infection.
Meanwhile officials have confirmed Thailand’s first case of person to person transmission. The virus was contracted by a local taxi driver who has never travelled to China. He is one of five new confirmed cases, bringing the total number in Thailand to nineteen. The four others are Chinese nationals travelling from Wuhan.
Human to human transmission been confirmed in other countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea and the United States. Sopon says that compared to other countries, Thailand is at “greater risk” when it comes to human to human transmission, due to its high number of Chinese and foreign travellers.
Source: Bangkok Post
