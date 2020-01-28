Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Six new cases of of the novel coronavirus are now confirmed for Thailand by the Ministry of Public Health. That brings the total number of cases detected to 14. The six new cases have all been hospitalised.
Dr. Suhum Kanchanapimai, the Public health permanent secretary, confirmed that five of the six confirmed cases were members of the same Chinese family who had travelled from Hubei province together. The sixth, also a Chinese tourist, came from Chongqing, south west of Hubei (where Wuhan is the capital).
The five family members range in age from 6 to 60. They were detected when they arrived in Thailand and isolated for two blood tests. The tests came up positive. The five family, plus the sixth patient, are currently in Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, in Nonthabiri, Bangkok for treatment.
Of the eight cases confirmed in Thailand, five have already been discharged and returned home to China. Three are still hospitalised in isolation but they are reported to be “out of danger” and recovering well.
Read the latest on new cases and deaths from the Coronavirus HERE.
136 Chinese tourists have been examined at airports or hospitals after being suspected of being infected. But most were found to be infected with common flu – 55 of them have already returned home.
A new automatic thermo-scanning, at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports, has been activated today, with all passengers arriving from China on all flights being subjected to the upgraded screening process.
“The Public Health Ministry will not cover up any information related to the novel coronavirus.”
Up until now, only passengers from Wuhan, Guangzhou and northeastern Changchun were screened across five airports – Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Don Mueang, Phuket and Krabi.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Immigration checkpoints enhance hygiene measures nationwide
Health screening measures are being boosted today at immigration checkpoints nationwide to prevent the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus into Thailand. Since cases were confirmed in Malaysia and Singapore, officials at the Betong border crossing in the southernmost province Yala are using handheld thermometers to screen suspected contaminanees.
Meanwhile enhanced hygiene measures are being implemented at immigration checkpoints at all airports across the Kingdom. The improved measures will help protect officials at international airports, who are in contact with tens of thousands of passengers daily, with special screening protocols at Guangzhou, where health experts be assigned specific gates. All flights from Wuhan have been cancelled as the Chinese city which is at the epicentre of the outbreak is in effective lockdown.
The Immigration Bureau said yesterday that the enhanced hygiene measures will bolster passengers’ confidence. Immigration checkpoints will be cleaned hourly with disinfectant and alcohol spray, especially in areas where officers and passengers interact. Immigration officials at all airports will wear masks and gloves, as they must handle many passports and frequently converse with passengers.
Hand sanitiser bottles for passengers will be placed on immigration counters for passengers to use, and officials will increase their surveillance of coughing and sneezing passengers, who will be referred to the airport’s health control team. Officials’ will also be monitored, and those showing symptoms will be sent to doctors immediately.
There are currently no confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus infection in Yala or southern Thailand, but Betong district is considered to be at high risk as it welcomes many Malaysian-Chinese and Singaporean-Chinese tourists.
In Samut Songkhram, southwest of Bangkok, the district chief has delivered sanitary masks to vendors at Amphawa floating market, in an attempt to reduce the chances of infection. Amphawa has ordered hotels and homestays to monitor the health of their guests, and notify authorities should any guest show symptoms.
Amphawa floating market is a tourist attraction popular among Chinese, with about half of all visitors coming from China.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Coronavirus – WHO says it remains unclear when people become contagious
The World Health Organisation has announced that… “it remains unclear if the deadly coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan, China five weeks ago, is contagious during its incubation period before symptoms appear. The virus, causing a pneumonia-like respiratory infection, has killed more than 100 people and infected over 4,500 in China, while cases are now identified in more than a dozen countries around the world (as of 12pm January 28).
The WHO says new virus, aka. 2019nCoV, is believed to have an incubation period of between 2-10 days.
“Understanding the time when infected patients may transmit the virus to others is critical for control efforts.”
The WHO hasn’t confirmed assertions made by Chinese medical authorities that people who are infected can spread the disease before they show any symptoms.
“Detailed epidemiological information from more people infected is needed to determine the infectious period of 2019nCoV, in particular whether transmission can occur from asymptomatic individuals or during the incubation period.”
Meanwhile, the WHO has stopped short of declaring the outbreak an international “public health emergency”. To do so would be a rare declaration used only for the worst outbreaks triggering more concerted global action.
But WHO has admitted that its risk assessment for the deadly virus has been incorrect, acknowledging the global risk was “high” rather than “moderate”.
The virus has caused global concern because of its broad similarities to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which appeared in 2002/2003 and killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong. That virus was also linked to origins in wild animals, in the case of SARS, from cave bats via Civet cats. Read some comparisons HERE.
The new coronavirus is believed to have contaminated humans from animals in a Wuhan fresh meat market. Since then it has been identified as spreading human-to-human. At this stage the precise mode of transmission is unconfirmed.
In another comparison to SARS and the other deadly coronavirus MERS (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome), the WHO suggests that the new virus is probably spread through droplets – people sneezing or coughing – or through direct contact with infected people or objects they touched.
The WHO has not recommended any international travel or trade restrictions at this stage, but is now call ing for “high levels of vigilance”, including encouraging airport exit and entry screening for airline passengers.
The WHO has standard guidelines published to limit possibility of transmitting this virus…
- Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water
- When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw tissue away immediately and wash hands
- Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough
- If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider
- When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals
- The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.
No permission from Beijing to evacuate Thais from China
China has so far not granted Thailand permission to land a plane to evacuate Thais in light of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says China is handling the situation, and the Thai government must prepare a list of Thai nationals currently in China, an assembly point and a departure table before permission is given.
“China confirmed that it can still control the virus… Flights must be approved by the destination country first… As long as the situation is under control, they are unnecessary. Otherwise, there would be a confusion of flights from other countries,”
The Thai embassy in China reports that there are no urgent requests to return to Thailand from Thais who are currently in China. The PM asked people to be calm and support officials in doing their jobs, as the government has planes on standby and the Minister of Foreign Affairs is managing the process.
Pressed on his harsh style in dealing with the media, Prayut said the government doesn’t have time to answer all the press’s questions and it isn’t necessary to publish every detail of their work.
Read our latest update on the coronavirus situation around the world HERE.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Bangkok Post
