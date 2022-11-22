Cannabis News
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Today is the day the future of cannabis in Thailand will be decided. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board is meeting to discuss proposals calling for the plant to once again be classified as a Type 5 drug. But some powerful political figures insist that the board is powerless to stop the legalised proliferation of cannabis.
Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has repeatedly shrugged off pushes to criminalise cannabis, saying the legalisation was a done deal and going back is not an option. Another Deputy Prime Minister, Wissanu Krea-ngam, backed Anutin in saying that the herb would not be made illegal again.
He declared that the ONCB had no jurisdiction to change or remove any announcement declared by a Ministry. Anutin signed the decriminalisation announcement on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health. Bangkok Post reports that the Deputy Prime Minister said the board can ask questions about cannabis and request explanations from the ministry, but cannot overrule them.
“The fact is the board cannot delay, suspend or amend these ministerial announcements as it has no authority to do so at all.”
Anutin says that the legalisation will stand, but that refinement of the law is needed. The Phuket Express reported Anutin laying out the opposition’s arguments against him.
“What still needs to be done is to put in place a legal mechanism to effectively curb the abuse of cannabis for recreational purposes. There will be two issues which opponents of the legislation of cannabis who are suing me will pursue, the first being a proposal to the Narcotics Control Board to revert cannabis to an illegal narcotic, which would immediately criminalise possession, sales, and cultivation. The second issue will be about the Notification of the Public Health on Controlled Herbs in general and overall regulations around the plant.”
The Public Health Minister believes that the strong opposition to cannabis is mostly by people who don’t understand what benefits the plant can bring, especially for medicinal purposes. He called for a calm response to opponents, about the People’s Network for Cannabis Legalisation planning to protest as the meeting takes place.
Anutin believes that cannabis will remain legal, but the House of Representatives will meet later this week to work on the bill on cannabis and hemp. That bill will add much-needed regulation and stress that cannabis is intended for medicinal use only. But he reiterated it is too late to turn back completely.
“Everything will be as it is now, I don’t foresee any decision that bans cannabis again. Millions of people have received good benefits from our cannabis policy in which they earn money and improve their health versus those who have a negative impact from cannabis. There are too many businesses, farmers, consumers, medical patients, doctors, and more relying on the plant for their health and their income.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Man files police complaint after finding stranger’s houses on his land
Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
-
Transport2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats1 day ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
Expats1 day ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
World2 days ago
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
-
Thailand4 days ago
Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions