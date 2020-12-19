Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO

If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.
The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.
“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.
“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”
To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
This post was last modified on Saturday, December 19, 2020 12:46 pm
View Comments
Where does these “officials” get the ideas from? A magic 8 ball?
When you thought the madness would stop, I mean rockets to the moon and vaccine from weed. Can’t wait to see that the officials will bring in 2021 😧
First we need to get rid of uniforms and gender pronouns, then we'll be ready for the future.
Have they even thought about the exhaust gases the from trucks that spray this water. That is far more than the water could wash out. All a show.
God almighty ... next thing, they'll be suggesting breathing bleach to clean the lungs ...
I gonna pee in the air , to rise down polution !
Oh Thailand when will you learn!
Your minions know full well that this pointless short term scheme will do absolutely nothing to address the yearly cycle of pollution, yet, they are prevented from telling you because you obviously know best.
Downwards directed instructions do nothing to fix anything.
Empower your minions to speak up!
Did they not tried this a few years ago already and without any positive results except polluting the air even further running diesel fueled pumps for hours and hours. This is nothing but a show off and why have no other countries with the same problems done the same, since it bloody does not work.
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”
― Albert Einstein
Where they get this stupid idea nobody knows.Zero creative thinking, zero logic.From time to time they use this to show how incompetent the whole government is.Dictator started this in CM before.
Excellent video, very informative and clear.
By the way ... And, as just said someone in the comments below the Youtube video: it would be nice to have also Thai subtitles.