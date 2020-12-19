Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO

If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.

The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.

“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”

According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.

“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”

To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…

SOURCE: Nation Thailand