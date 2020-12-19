Protests
United Nations condemns Thailand’s use of lèse majesté law against minor | VIDEO
The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights has expressed shock and dismay at Thailand’s use of its strict lèse majesté law against a 16 year old pro-democracy activist. The lèse majesté law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Code, prohibits insulting, defaming, or criticising the Thai Monarchy, and carries a punishment of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
UNHCR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani has called on Thailand to refrain from using the law against those exercising their right to freedom of speech, as she expressed alarm that a minor was being charged under the law. The UNHCR has repeatedly urged Thailand to amend the law to meet the Kingdom’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
“It is extremely disappointing that after a period of 2 years without any cases, we are suddenly witnessing a large number of cases, and – shockingly – now also against a minor. We also remain concerned that other serious criminal charges are being filed against protesters engaged in peaceful protests in recent months, including charges of sedition and offences under the Computer Crime Act. Again, such charges have been filed against a minor, among others.”
With Thailand’s political unrest showing no sign of ending any time soon, the UNHCR is calling on the government to refrain from bringing serious charges against pro-democracy activists who are gathering peacefully and expressing their opinion. It says such acts should not result in retaliation.
“The UN Human Rights Committee has found that detention of individuals solely for exercising the right to freedom of expression or other human rights constitutes arbitrary arrest or detention. We also urge the government to amend the lèse majesté law and bring it into line with Article 19 of the ICCPR on the right to freedom of expression.”
You can watch a video of the UNHCR statement below.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Satirical fashion show leads to lèse majesté charges
A satirical fashion show led to a pair of young pro-democracy activists, one just 16 years old, to be charged with violating Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law after one of them dressed in traditional Thai dress, said to be mocking a royal consort, while the other wore a crop top. (An outfit a certain “someone” has been photographed wearing in the past.)
Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code prohibits insulting or defaming the Royal Family. Breaking the law carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison. More than 2 dozen activists involved in the recent pro-democracy rallies, including several protest leaders, are facing charges under the draconian law.
Back in June this year the Thai PM told the media that HM the King had expressly asked him not to use the lese majeste laws. The Thai government said at the time that they could use the Computer Crime laws instead.
The 23 year old and 16 year old pro-democracy demonstrators dressed in the costumes at the “People’s Runway” rally on Silom Road back in October. The demonstrators were summoned by police yesterday to hear the charges.
23 year old Jatuporn Sae-ung, who wore royal Thai clothing to the police station, says she didn’t mean to insult the Thai Monarchy, she was just dressing for the theme of the event. The activist even showed her tattoo to reporters that honors the late-king Rama IX.
A crowd of pro-democracy leaders gathered in front of the police station to show their support. Protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who is also facing lèse majesté charges, dressed up in a traditional female outfit with his face covered in heavy makeup.
Along with calling on government and monarchy reform, activists are also pushing to abolish the lèse majesté law, which they say violates human rights.
SOURCES: Pattaya News | Coconuts Bangkok
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Thai Protesters Vs Thai Government, the latest situation
OPINION
In 1932, the old Siam Kingdom went through a fundamental change when, on June 24 the King, Rama 7, woke up to find his powers as an absolute monarch stripped from him by a new democracy movement. A new constitution would limit the King’s powers, under a constitutional monarchy. In 1933 there was a military coup, the first of 12 Thailand has had to endure since.
88 years later, here we are with five months of protests under our belt. The current round of protests is different from in the past and it’s not just about political grievances. In fact these young protesters are an entirely new breed of Thai protesters. Not only young but also educated and being from a generation exposed to international media… more worldly than their predecessors.
The latest protests are also characterised by their demands to adjust the role of the Thai monarchy under the constitution – to codify the monarch’s role and limit his or her powers. This is extraordinary because it’s the first time highly sensitive matters about the royal family have been brought up in public.
The Thai monarchy has been a revered institution, mostly though the work of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who served the Thai people for an astonishing 70 years before his passing in 2016.
Now young Thais are openly discussing matters about their royal family, discussions which would have never aired in polite Thai society in the past. There are also numerous, and infamous, examples of un-Royal photos and videos being shared in social media.
This all forms a vivid background to the current protest movements. But are the young protestors running out of steam? Protest leaders were talking of gatherings of one million people, about forcing the government into changing the constitution and the current prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha standing down.
But we haven’t seen a million people on the streets, probably only up to 20,000 people in a few protests. And the Thai PM has steadfastly refused to stand down.
As we stand now the dreams and demands of the young protesters remain just dreams. The government and the army have shown no indication that they will concede any ground or make any changes to accommodate their demands.
Apart from a few staged joint sessions of parliament, and a promise to set up some committees to examine some aspects of the demands, the gulf between the protesters demands and the conservative coalition government, backed by the army, remains wide. And there’s an ocean of space between the two where there is little common ground or areas for compromise.
The change to a constitutional monarchy on June 24 was a bloodless coup… there had been no public discussion or a cultural revolution to work towards the change. It just happened, directed through the power of Thailand’s elite together with the army.
And the situation has been so ever since with a sometimes uncomfortable alliance between the establishment, army and the palace becoming the norm in Thai politics. Any attempts at full democracy have been fleeting and simply led to the next army coup.
The current quasi democracy in Thailand… really an army-led Junta dressed up in a tatty constitutional overcoat… has run the country since a general election in March 2019. The current PM never even stood for election but was voted into the position by a joint sitting in parliament.
That parliament includes a 250-member senate… ALL appointed by the Army before the dissolution of the NCPO, the leadership group that led the coup in Thailand in May 2014.
The current protests, their objectives and demands are worthy and courageous but haven’t yet inspired a majority of Thais to come out on the streets with them.
Whilst polls and social media don’t show any general enthusiasm for the current PM or his shaky coalition government, the young protesters haven’t yet been able to grasp the political realities and provide a pathway towards their objectives beyond slogans and ideology. Certainly not enough to galvanise a rump of Thai voters that could threaten the status quo.
The protesters unveiled their 10 point manifesto back in July, listing their list of demands – reform and changes towards a modern democracy. But for now they may need to refine their demands and tackle one thing at a time in a country that, currently has many other things to worry about as the borders remain mostly closed and the economy tanks.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Protest leader Parit distances himself from Free Youth’s justification of communism
Pro-democracy protest leader Parit Chiwarak, aka “Penguin”, has sought to distance himself from the Free Youth group, following the movement’s defence of republicanism and communism. Thai PBS World reports that Parit’s move comes after a statement by the group, declaring that communism does not mean dictatorship. The statement, which appeared on a banner posted online by Free Youth, came shortly after the group changed its logo to resemble a hammer and sickle.
In its statement, the group goes on to defend communism, accusing “despotic capitalists” of fearing it as an economic model. It adds that the real meaning of communism is not that which is propagated by capitalists.
Parit says this way of thinking does not reflect the political philosophy of the Ratsadon group, of which he is a member. He is also a member of the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration and says neither group shares Free Youth’s ideas on communism. He says both groups believe in democratic rule, whereby all citizens enjoy equal rights and freedoms.
He adds that while freedom of speech means Free Youth has the right to advocate for communism or republicanism, the group should give careful consideration to whether these ideologies reflect the will of the people.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
United Nations condemns Thailand’s use of lèse majesté law against minor | VIDEO
Smoke and mirrors – the truth about Bangkok’s air pollution | VIDEO
Golf ASQ facilities to be announced next week – green alternatives to mandatory quarantine
Health Ministry to confirm list of “quarantine” golf resorts
Police charge 4 with swindling co-payment scheme, investigate over 700 others
Health Minister points to migrant workers as likely source of virus in Samut Sakhon
US cybersecurity agency alleges Russian hacking campaign
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
No… Eating loads of holy basil won’t protect you from Covid-19
Deputy PM says pandemic exposed problems in Thai economy, time to improve
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Thailand’s top epidemiologist warns against shortening quarantine
US Senate support for protest movement won’t impact Thailand – Foreign Minister
Laos – the ‘battery’ of Asia and a ticking environmental time bomb
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
Germany’s media reports on doubts that the Thai King will return
No “drink voting” – Alcohol ban on Saturday and Sunday during elections
Thai man strikes it rich after finding whale vomit
The smog returns to Bangkok
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Want to come to Thailand? Special Tourist Visa open to visitors “around the world”
Cheaper flights to Phuket a possibility to help revive the tourism industry
HM the King says “I’m just like other human beings”
New commemorative bank notes spark worries of a mix-up
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways corruption, Southern floods, Border Covid outbreak | Dec 3
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
- Thailand3 days ago
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
- Thailand3 days ago
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
- Air Pollution3 days ago
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
- Thailand3 days ago
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
- Insurgency3 days ago
Southern insurgency State of Emergency order extended another 3 months
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand on US Treasury’s “watchlist” for suspected currency manipulation
Chongtak
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12:24 pm
Good luck with that UN, Thailand takes but never gives.
Slugger
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:52 pm
In other words, bend the law to suit the offenders. Get real UNCHR.
Issan John
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:57 pm
I go along 100% with what the King, Rama X, and his late father, Rama IX, said about the lèse majesté law – that it shouldn’t be used.
All the more so since those nowusing / abusing it are playing straight into the hands of the foreign media and foreign organisations who want to interfere in Thai politics and Thai affairs for their own ends, making martyrs of those accused of lèse majesté who otherwise nobody would have heard of or care about.
As for the “UNHCR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani”‘s statement that “we also urge the government to amend the lèse majesté law and bring it into line with Article 19 of the ICCPR on the right to freedom of expression”, like most UN office staff she’s overpaid and underinformed as, like it or not, (FWIW I don’t) the law already IS “in line with Article 19:
“The exercise of the rights provided for in paragraph 2 of this article carries with it special duties and responsibilities. It may therefore be subject to certain restrictions, but these shall only be such as are provided by law and are necessary:
(a) For respect of the rights or reputations of others;
(b) For the protection of national security or of public order (ordre public), or of public health or morals.”
gosport
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:02 pm
Hold on Thailand, holding your laws firm.
Jason
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:12 pm
I don’t know how many times, if ever, the Leste majeste Laws were used during the reign of King Rama IX. Of course, His Majesty Rama IX was loved by the people because of the many royal projects completed during His reign and His accessibility to the people.
Ameila Leary
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:52 pm
It seems that the political turmoil in Thailand’s land will not end because they massacred pro-democrats and prosecuted them for the most relevant laws there. This is the long-term policy of the King of Thailand to suppress the voices of activities claiming his rights and even those who try to reveal the truth. Thailand also seems to be working on the same agenda as Pakistan and China. They shutdown even silenced those who tried to expose the government’s cruel treatment on innocent people.
Ameila Leary
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:52 pm
atrocities on people kjdbxj
VIt seems that the political turmoil in Thailand’s land will not end because they massacred pro-democrats and prosecuted them for the most relevant laws there. This is the long-term policy of the King of Thailand to suppress the voices of activities claiming his rights and even those who try to reveal the truth. Thailand also seems to be working on the same agenda as Pakistan and China. They shutdown even silenced those who tried to expose the government’s cruel treatment on innocent people.hjadf c