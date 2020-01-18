50% of Thai trucks checked in Don Mueang belching black smoke | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
50% of Thai trucks checked in Don Mueang belching black smoke
Last April Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that those driving polluting vehicles would face arrest and fines, warning owners of transport businesses they’ll be held responsible for toxic emissions. Now the Department of Land Transport announced it was stepping up measures to bring emission levels from trucks and public transport vehicles within safe limits. The measures are designed to alleviate pollution problems in Bangkok and surrounding areas. With poor air quality returning to the skies over Bangkok, residents are now demanding fewer words and more action.
Yesterday, random checks were conducted on trucks along Bangkok’s Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. Inspectors included officials from the Traffic Police Division, Pollution Control Department (PCD) and the Don Mueang District Office. They spent about two hours flagging down trucks near the Don Mueang Airport. Twelve of the 25 trucks checked were belching black smoke in excess of safety standards.
A spokeman for the PCD says the department has the authority to order the drivers of the 12 trucks to keep them off the road while necessary improvements are made, which must be done within 30 days.
Operators of trucks that miss the deadline may be fined up to 5,000 baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Poor air quality and persistent haze is plaguing much of Thailand’s north today, with the worst pollution in Lampang province, just south of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. Meanwhile, a bit further south, Bangkok residents had more of the fine-dust particles, aka. 2.5 microns, in eight of the city’s districts yesterday.
The Pollution Control Department in the north has reported unsafe levels of pollution in 11 of the 15 air quality measurement stations – including Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai; City area of Chiang Mai; City and Mae Mo districts of Lampang; City area of Lamphun; City area of Phrae; and City area of Phayao.
A business owner in Chiang Mai told The Thaiger today that the haze and smoke is at its worst for months. ‘Neo’ runs a flower and giftware shop in central Chiang Mai.
“We are seeing a lot of customers come in today with face-masks and everyone is talking about the problem. Most of us think it is coming from sugar cane plantation burn-offs.”
The readings, in excess of 150mg in many locations around the north, are up to three times the Thai government’s nominal upper-limit of 50 mg of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre, and over six times the upper safe limit from the World Health Organisation.
In the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported high PM2.5 levels in eight suburbs – Klong San, Bang Khlaem, Wang Thonglang, Phra Nakhon, Klong Toey, Laksi, Bang Khen and Bung Kum. The capital’s most polluted air was in Bang Khen, according to the Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Stick your burning ban up your 2.5 micron particulate!
Local sugarcane growers in Nakhon Sawan, central Thailand, are burning their fields at night despite authorities’ ban on the practice. It appears little to nothing is being done to curb the practice which is one of the main causes, if not the main cause, of the smoke and haze problems in various parts of the country throughout the year.
And the farmers are just taking advantage of the lack of enforcement.
Bottomline, it saves farmers money and the labourers say they prefer collecting burnt sugarcane rather than fresh canes. They say the fresh cane is full of leaves and snakes. By burning the huge average of plantations across the region they avoid the long wait time for harvesting machines. The harvesting machines are in short supply. Last year there were promises of the government buying shared harvesters for the sugar cane farmers but nothing appears to have transpired and the farmers are just reverting to they old habits of clearing paddocks with burning.
Farmers say simply seating fire to the fields and burning the cane before harvest saves time and money.
Despite doing the burins at night, when farmers believe they will avoid the notice of the sleeping authorities, they are providing easy to locate burn-offs. Authorities banned field burning late last year in a bid to control the hazardous fine smoke particles that were drifting into highly populated city areas.
Today Chiang Mai has ended up as the 6th most polluted city in the world. An Airvisual map shows multiple fires underway around central Thailand today and the Nakhon Sawan air quality station with a reading of 152 as of lunchtime today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
Bangkok haze and smog continues over the weekend
There is unlikely to be much respite of the air pollution shrouding Greater Bangkok this weekend. And the PM is urging people to inform a hotline of any vehicles belching smoke and fumes into the Bangkok sky.
The Pollution Control Department says the smog, which saw just about all of the 50 air quality stations hitting levels of PM2.5 over ’50’ yesterday (the upper limit for safe pollution levels as determined as ’25’ by the World Health Organisation), will continue over the weekend.
There were six “code-red” stations as of 7am yesterday morningand the figure rose to 10 “code-red” stations as of noon. Today, the situation has improved a bit but high temperatures and light winds persist, although many factories are closed today.
GRAPHIC: Air quality measurements this morning at 11am – https://www.airvisual.com
The Thai safety standard is 50mcg – which is double the World Health Organisation-recommended cap of 25mcg.
Air Visual is a reliable global air pollution website. Yesterday it listed Bangkok among the world’s top 10 cities with the worst air.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted yesterday that the PM2.5 levels around the city could affect people’s health and urged everyone, “especially the elderly and small children as well as those with chronic ailments such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes, to wear face masks and refrain from outdoor activities this period”.
The city’s utilities were implementing measures to curb the PM2.5 dust, mostly caused by vehicle exhaust emissions, outdoor burning, construction dust and ifactories, and was dispatching health officials to provide protection guidelines in affected communities.
Many schools were celebrating National Children’s Day (which is actually today), so the City’s governor instructed the district offices with high PM2.5 levels to tell schools to suspend outdoor activities.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has posted on his social media page… “since the PM2.5 levels were high, police should be strict about stopping vehicles emitting black exhaust smoke.”
“These law-violators would be put on a watch list for extra scrutiny when their vehicles went through mandatory inspection prior to the renewal of road tax and car license.
