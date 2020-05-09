5 charged over murder of Burmese man in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Hot News
5 charged over murder of Burmese man in Chiang Rai
After police officers from Maw Fah Luang in Chiang Rai received a tip-off from local residents to check a suspicious object floating in a swamp, a body was discovered in a 200 litre oil drum in Ban Thoet Thai.
When police arrived they found a 200 litre steel drum floating around near the swamp’s shore. In the tank they found the body of a male who was estimated to have been dead for at least 1 week. Authorities reported that the body was placed in a straw stack and tied tightly.
Since then, the Chiang Rai Regional Investigative Police followed up on the cases and have arrested 5 people yesterday on suspicion of murder.
44 year old Mr Handlab, one of the suspects, told police that the man in the oil tank was Satham Kham, originally from Myanmar. He also told police that he had a grudge against the the man due to his always following his mother around, and there were rumours that his mother was in a secret relationship with the deceased man.
Handlab said that the deceased man had created a lot of problems for his family and when he saw Satham he admitted that he shot him and tried to hide the evidence by putting him in the oil tank.
Police Colonel Phiphat Naradet, Director of Mae Fah Luang Police Station says that all 5 suspects had admitted to the murder of Satham.
“They will be charged with murder and collusion.”
SOURCE: Sanook
Prachinburi police chief updates the case of murdered German man
The stabbing death of a German man who taught English in the Central province of Prachinburi “has damaged the image of Thailand” according to provincial police, as reported in 77kaoded. But the provincial police chief says said he “expects good news soon” after he chaired a meeting of investigators looking into the case. Chief Naradech Klomthuksing was addressing reporters after an hour and a half briefing at police headquarters, updating media on the case.
The 60 year old man, identified as Klaus Wilhelm, was found stabbed in the chest at his apartment in the in main city district on Wednesday. His body wise discovered by his ex-wife, who still visited him frequently.
The mans wife told police on Wednesday that Wilhelm had called her the day before, asking her to go with him to withdraw 40,000 baht cash that his mother had sent to him from Germany.
Naradech ordered several separate task forces to be set up to investigate every aspect of the crime.
Currently equal weight is being given to the possibility that a family dispute, a woman or a robbery was the motive for the slaying. Naradech smiled after the meeting and said that “good news” would likely follow shortly with information about the case.
Source: Inspire Pattaya | 77kaoded
Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed over aircraft engine rort
A former CEO for Indonesian national carrier Garuda Indonesia has been jailed for bribery and money laundering. The sentence was related to the procurement of planes and engines from Airbus and Rolls-Royce for the airline. Emirsyah Satar has been handed down an 8 year sentence and fined US$1.4 million by the country’s corruption court.
Mr. Satar served as CEO of Garuda Indonesia from 2005 to 2014. He was indicted over payments from a businessman via a 3rd party for the procurement of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines and Airbus A320 and A330 planes.
The current list price for a Rolls Royce manufactured Trent 700 engine is US$23.25 million. They were mostly used on the Airbus A330 series of planes at the time.
Mr. Satar, who had previously denied the allegations, will decide next week whether to appeal against his sentence, according to his lawyer.
In 2017 Rolls-Royce agreed to pay authorities more than US$800 million to settle charges after an investigation by the US Justice Department and Britain’s Serious Fraud Office into alleged bribery of officials in six countries in schemes that lasted over than a decade.
Those countries included Thailand, where some $18.8 million paid by Rolls-Royce to “regional intermediaries” ended up in the pockets of “agents of the State of Thailand and employees of Thai Airways”, according to Britain’s Serious Fraud Office at the time.
Airbus, back in February, agreed to pay a record US$4 billion in fines after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors in Britain, France and the US over alleged bribery and corruption stretching back at least 15 years.
SOURCE: Reuters
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
The Royal Thai Police Operations Centre has revealed that there were 710 arrests made on Thursday night for violators of the national curfew. Officials searched 27,011 individuals and 20,568 vehicles with a final arrest number of 710, on last Thursday night alone.
The arrests consisted of…
- 612 suspects left their homes during the curfew with no valid reasoning, out of this number
- 104 were out for a nighttime drive
- 137 were on their way back home
- 208 were out to run an errand
- 234 had “other reasons”
- 98 suspects were arrested for group gatherings, out of this number…
- 41 were drinking
- 35 were taking illicit drugs
- 6 were gambling
- 16 were out for “other reasons”
Phuket had the highest number of arrests set at 57, followed by Pathumthani with 50 arrests, Bangkok was third with 28 arrests. All curfew violators without a clear excuse or evidence could face 2 years jail, or a penalty up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to the emergency decree.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
