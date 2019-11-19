“Only China can make decisions on Hong Kong constitution” – Beijing | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
“Only China can make decisions on Hong Kong constitution” – Beijing
Beijing has reacted angrily after a HK court overturned the ban on face masks, popularly used by protesters.
Authorities in China have hit back at the decision by a Hong Kong court to overturn a ban on face masks, insisting that only China can rule on constitutional matters in the territory. AFP reports that such a reaction could fuel further unrest in the territory already unsettled by months of violent protests that show no sign of abating.
Concerns remain among pro-democracy activists at what they see as China’s gradual undermining of the democracy and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” policy in place since the handover from Britain in 1997.
The ban on face masks was brought in last month, with HK chief executive Carrie Lam invoking legislation that had not been used for over 50 years. Activists had been using masks in an attempt to remain anonymous while participating in rallies and often violent protests across the city.
Yesterday, Hong Kong’s high court ruled that the ban on face masks was unconstitutional, a verdict which has rattled Chinese authorities. A parliamentary spokesperson Jian Tiewei says only China had the right to make such a judgment.
“No other institution has the right to make judgements or decisions.”
He added that the court’s finding would have a negative impact on Carrie Lam’s leadership and refused to rule out Beijing retaliating in some way.
With protests and clashes now taking place regularly since June, China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, warns that while Hong Kong authorities attempt to restore order, Beijing will not sit back forever.
“The Hong Kong government is trying very hard to put the situation under control. But if the situation becomes uncontrollable, the central government would certainly not sit on our hands and watch. We have enough resolution and power to end the unrest.”
His statement came as Hong Kong police laid siege to the city’s Polytechnic University, where hundreds of protesters were holed up, using improvised bows and arrows and Molotov cocktails to attack police. Most been arrested, and others managed to escape by abseiling down a bridge to waiting motorbikes. But it’s understood that around 100 protesters still remain on the campus.
SOURCE: france24.com | AFP
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Hong Kong
“Be water” and “Blossom everywhere”: Hong Kong protesters’ attempts to outsmart police
As the protests that have brought Hong Kong to a standstill show no signs of ending, demonstrators are employing new tactics in an attempt to overcome the police.
AFP reports that flash-mobs are springing up across different parts of the city since Monday, as 7½ million people attempt to create as much chaos as possible. Shops continue to be ransacked, pro-Beijing businesses vandalised, and public transport severely disrupted.
Anonymous messages on social media provide direction to protesters, such as the one that appeared Wednesday on an internet message board used by pro-democracy activists.
“We must blossom everywhere to divert the police force.”
The police for their part, are employing new ways to put an end to demonstrations and rallies but are being accused of violence and heavy-handedness in their approach.
To fight police efforts, protesters are attempting to create chaos and confusion by blocking traffic in one part of the city, then quickly disappearing and re-emerging in another, a tactic they’re calling, “be water”, after the philosophy of one of Hong Kong’s most famous sons, martial arts star Bruce Lee.
It’s a tactic that has brought the subway system to a halt however, as authorities attempt to prevent activists using it to quickly travel from one protest hot-spot to another. The closure of the transport system has resulted in protesters vandalising the trains.
“Blossom everywhere”, the tactic referred to in Wednesday’s online instruction, involves creating as many diversions in as many different parts of the city as possible, in efforts to overwhelm police.
As part of this, posts on social media ask that people gather in small numbers in their own local areas, without having to move far or rely on public transport.
“Do not go to other districts. Firstly, not familiar. Secondly, no transport.”
Another indication that things are moving up a notch is the fact that since Monday, protests are no longer confined to weekends and evenings, with the “blossom everywhere” disruption taking place three days in a row this week.
On Tuesday, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying Hong Kong was “on the brink of total collapse.”
SOURCE: themalaysianreserve.com
ASEAN
Thais warned on Hong Kong travel
Hong Kong’s Thai Consular Office has issued a warning to travellers and Thais living there, of violent demonstrations that may be dangerous and disrupt public transport.
The office tells Thai people to preparefor inconvenience, avoid protest areas and be very cautious.
“Don’t photograph protesters or police, and refrain from doing anything that might be provocative,” the office warns
Thais in Hong Kong can get updates on the website of the Hong Kong Polic,e and can check public transport information and flights on these websites:
http://www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/main/index.html
http://www.hongkongairport.com/
They can also call emergency lines at (+852) 6821-1545 or (+852) 6821-1546, or the call centre of Department of Consular Service at (+66) 25728442.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s stocks drop amongst jittery sentiment and continued violence
Hong Kong’s government has closed down kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools for the first time yesterday in the wake of escalating violence on Monday and Tuesday this week.
Classes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which was the scene of protests and serious damage this week amid fires and petrol bombs thrown by protesters, is also cancelling classes for the rest of the term. Many students have already left the island.
The Stock Market, which up to this week had been surprisingly resilient in the face of bad media and localised violent demonstrations, finally succumbed. The mounting violence sent stocks tumbling as investors worried that the economy of the Asian financial hub could no longer ignore the events on the streets and the cascade of daily negative media and threats from Beijing.
As the violence continues to ramp up, moves into the centre of Hong Kong island from the territory’s peripheries, and now continues during the working week as well as the weekend, jittery investors are now seeing the problems out of their glass towers, not just on the nightly news.
Since the protests began, originally as a protest against a proposed (and subsequently withdrawn) extradition bill, became violent five months ago, Hong Kong’s stock exchange index, the Hang Seng (HSI), has fallen nearly 8%.
Police say 142 people are now in custody since Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrests to more than 4,000. The arrested protesters are putting pressure on police, prosecutors, legal representatives, families and the territory government.
Hong Kong’s hospitals report that dozens of people had been injured during Monday and Tuesday’s violence.
The months of unrest are now hitting Hong Kong’s economy hard. If that’s the effect the protesters wanted, they should now be happy. The city is already in a recession, the tourism industry is suffering and the property market is jittery with some recent sales showing one one the world’s most expensive real estate markets has lost its sheen.
Over the border in mainland China, state media has responded to the escalating violence with harshly-worded commentary, condemning local politicians and academics for fuelling the demonstrators. Chinese social media, surely some of it state-sponsored, is describing protesters “cockroaches” and “thugs.”
From late Tuesday to Wednesday morning, major state-owned news outlets including the Communist Party’s Global Times, People’s Daily and Xinhua News Agency ran stories on Hong Kong highlighting destructive behavior by pro-democracy protesters. The Global Times repeated a warning that Beijing could intervene militarily.
But the territory has been a resilient financial success for more than a century, under Chinese and British rule, weathering many crises and transitions. Leading financial analysts say that there are no companies, yet, intending to move they headquarters from the world famous financial hub.
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
Another Thai hotel management dispute flares up – The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
The dangers of 5G – coming to a mobile phone near you
Visa fee waiver extended
‘The Cave’ premieres in Bangkok, first feature film about the Tham Luang rescue
“Only China can make decisions on Hong Kong constitution” – Beijing
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
Two-timing husband returns with winning lottery ticket. Everyone’s happy…hmmmm
Worker detains a man who was filming him in petrol station toilets
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today
“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges
Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60
DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail
Thailand’s high speed rail future “not the right fit”
Loose steel pipe spears car through the back window
Thai government might buy private pot – Health Minister
Wedding bus burns, passengers unharmed in Chai Nat
Truck causes buses to collide at BKK construction site, 11 injured
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok3 days ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
- Bangkok4 days ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Bangkok3 days ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Crime3 days ago
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
- Bangkok3 days ago
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019
- Crime3 days ago
Bank of Thailand scammers arrested