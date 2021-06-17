Connect with us

Hong Kong

Hong Kong police arrest 5 executives and raid offices of pro-democracy newspaper

Maya Taylor

Published 

23 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/香港蘋果日報 (Apple Daily)

Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily, has confirmed that police have raided its offices and arrested 5 executives accused of foreign collusion under the national security law. The controversial law was introduced by Beijing a year ago and prohibits, “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.”

According to Apple Daily’s own report, CEO Cheung Kim-hung, COO Royston Chow, Chief Editor Ryan Law, Associate Publisher Chan Pui-man, and Platform Director of Apple Daily Digital Cheung Chi-wai, have all been taken into custody. Police also carried out an early morning raid on the Apple Daily offices earlier today. According to the report, police blocked all entrances to the office in Tseung Kwan O. Employees had to provide their identity cards and other personal information before they could enter and were then only given access to the canteen. Journalists were not allowed go to their desks and were prohibited from filming or live-streaming what was happening.

The authorities have confirmed the arrest of the 5 executives, adding that their homes have been searched. According to the government, police used a search warrant to raid the Apple Daily offices. The warrant was issued under an article of the national security law which allows police to search, “premises, vehicles, vessels, aircraft and other relevant places and electronic devices that may contain evidence of an offence.”

The Apple Daily offices were also raided by police in August of last year, with founder Jimmy Lai among a number of executives arrested. Lai was charged with unauthorised assembly and jailed. He also faces several other charges, including foreign collusion and fraud.

SOURCE: Apple Daily

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hong Kong24 seconds ago

Hong Kong police arrest 5 executives and raid offices of pro-democracy newspaper
Thailand47 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases and 30 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)55 mins ago

Medic says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are Delta variant

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Phuket1 hour ago

TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Transport16 hours ago

Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM apologises, vaccine delays, Pattaya sandbox? and sharks | June 16
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid
Thailand17 hours ago

Isaan farmer and son electrocuted and killed by wire fence in rice field
Thailand18 hours ago

Another data breach: Info leaked on Bangkok Immigration website
Crime18 hours ago

Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand’s FDA doesn’t approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, cites missing data
Best of19 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending