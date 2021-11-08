Connect with us

Turkish medical visa: What you need to know

Cita Catellya

Are you excited to finally go on a medical trip to Turkey? Foreigners who wish to undergo medical treatment in this Eurasian country need to obtain a medical visa. Below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Turkish medical visa.

Why should you choose Turkey for medical treatment?

  1. Internationally accredited medical facilities

A large number of hospitals in Turkey boast international accreditation, including the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. Many hospitals across the country are also affiliated with US healthcare providers like John Hopkins Medicine and the Harvard Medical School. With modern equipment and internationally trained doctors, the hospitals in Turkey have earned a reputation for excellence. Whether you want to undergo hair transplant or gastric treatments, you can expect skilled professionals to perform the treatment you need, using advanced medical technology.

  1. Affordability

Most people choose medical tourism because they want to save more money, and that’s precisely what you’ll get in Turkey. You can get high-quality medical treatment in Turkey at a fraction of the cost of hospitals in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The affordable prices, combined with the international accreditations and advanced technology that hospitals in Turkey offer, prove that lower prices don’t necessarily mean poor quality.

  1. Hospitality

Turkey is known for its generous hospitality, making it the perfect place for medical treatment. The friendly environment and attentive staff will help put you at ease during the whole process of your treatment, from preparation to recovery.

What are the types of medical visas available for your visit to Turkey?

Foreigners who want to undergo medical treatment in Turkey have to obtain a medical visa, except for citizens of visa-exempt countries. There are generally two types of medical visa you can get, including:

  1. A regular medical visa, which you can obtain from the nearest Turkey’s embassy or consulate to your location.
  2. An online visa (e-visa), which you can obtain from the government of Turkey’s online visa system.

What is the validity of the Turkish medical visa?

In general, the Turkish medical visa is valid for 30 or 90 days within a 180 day period. If you want to extend your visa, you can visit immigration officials, an embassy, or a police station to find out the necessary steps you need to take. Whether or not you can extend your visa depends on your initial reason for visiting, the cause for the extension, and your nationality.

If you wish to stay longer than 90 days in Turkey, it’s advisable that you get a residence permit. You can apply for the permit in the nearest Provincial Directorate of Migration Management or local authorities in Turkey before your visa validity ends.

Keep in mind that overstaying your visa will result in fines and deportation. Additionally, you might get banned from Turkey for a specific period of time.

What documents should you prepare to apply for a Turkish medical visa?

If you want to apply for a Turkish medical visa, be sure to prepare the following documents:

  1. 2 Biometric photos at 5X7 cm with white background and no borderlines. The photo shouldn’t be used in any form before the Turkish visa application.
  2. An original passport that is valid for at least six months from the return date of travel.
  3. At least two blank pages are available on the passport for visa stamps.
  4. Colour copies of the valid passport.
  5. Copies of old passports with previous travel information.
  6. Bank statement or proof of the financial statement.
  7. Confirmation of hotel bookings as per travel itinerary.
  8. Confirmed return air ticket showing travel itinerary.
  9. Medical and travel insurance.
  10. Medical treatment invitation letter from the Republic of Turkey,. This may include patient acceptance letter from one of the hospitals in Turkey and cash receipt that indicates prepayment to the hospital.
  11. A cover letter states your name, passport details, and travel details with the length and reason for your visit to Turkey. An authorized signatory has to duly sign the letter. In addition, be sure to address the letter to the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey.

Additionally, foreign patients must also carry relevant medical reports, referral notes, and other important medical information.

What is the visa application process like?

All kinds of applications for Turkish visas need to be made via the Pre-Application System of Turkish Sticker Visa (regular visa). You will have to upload all of the required documents for visa application to the system. Once you fill the online application, you apply for the visa to your nearest Turkish embassy. Be sure to bring original copies of the required application documents that you’ve uploaded to the online system. You should also bring your duly signed visa application form and passport.

If you experience difficulties filling the application form, you can go directly to the Turkish embassy or consulate in your country. If your country doesn’t have any consular representation for Turkey, you can use online scheduling to make appointments with the closest accredited Turkish consular office to your location.

For those eligible to acquire an online medical visa, the process is typically faster and easier. Here’s how you can obtain an online medical visa (e-visa):

  1. Go to www.evisa.gov.tr. The website is pretty self-explanatory. All you have to do is fill in the online visa application form, which includes selecting your country and the type of identity card or passport you have. Depending on your nationality, you might have to submit additional documents. After you finish filling the form, be sure to save and download it for future reference.
  2. Once you fill the form and submit the required documents, you’ll have to pay the visa fees. You can use your credit or debit card (Visa, Mastercard, or UnionPay) to make payment. The card doesn’t necessarily have to be under your name.
  3. After you complete your payment, the link to download the online visa will be given on the final step of the application. Additionally, you’ll also get the link via email.

Things to keep in mind before applying for a Turkish medical visa

Before you apply for a Turkish medical visa, be sure to keep the following things in mind:

  1. Since there might be delays in processing the visa, it’s best to apply for a Turkish medical visa at least a month before your planned travel.
  2. The visa fee is non-refundable even if your visa application is rejected.
  3. You must have medical insurance that is valid throughout the duration of your stay in Turkey.

If you’d like to visit Turkey to receive a medical treatment, go to MyMediTravel to browse procedures and check out your options.

 

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

