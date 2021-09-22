Guides
The 8 most beautiful natural sights to see in Krabi
Krabi is one of the most beautiful provinces in Thailand, as it is located by the Andaman Sea and features exotic islands throughout. Nature lovers and those who want to have a relaxing holiday can definitely find these attractions below to be some of the best they will ever see. From hot springs to more than 20 million years old seashells, such attractions make Krabi among the most unique and exotic places in which to visit.
Krabi’s 8 Most Beautiful Natural Sights
1. Khao Ngon Nak
Also known as Dragon Crest Mountain, this forest-covered mountain is the place to go if you want amazing views of the Andaman Sea. Moreover, your trek to get to the summit will include waterfalls, greenery and other viewing areas that add to the beauty of your experience. Wildlife is also abundant, making this trek great for nature and animals lovers of all kinds.
Khao Ngon Nak
2. Khao Khanab Nam
This sight is made up of 2 mountains that sit on either side of a river. The mountains are quite an impressive view, with the below waters mirroring the peaks at certain times of the day. Climbing these mountains is undoubtedly a great workout and offers some beautiful surrounding views once arriving at the peak. Moreover, dark caves underneath the mountains offer a creepy, yet educational experience as prehistoric skeletons have been discovered in the caverns.
3. Thung Teao Forest Natural Park
This park is one of the best in Krabi as it is teeming with exotic flora and fauna. Photographers love visiting here as it provides some stunning shots of the rainforest. Moreover, the Emerald Pool is featured in this park, in which you can swim in the natural lagoon. The ancient lowland forest also includes stunning waterfalls and glorious hot springs. Hikers can enjoy the nature trail while they can spot a wide range of wildlife along the way.
4. Railay Peninsula
Featuring 4 stunning beaches, the Railay Peninsula is full of white sands and crystal-clear waters. As it is only accessible by boat, the limestone rocks and cliffs also make the peninsula worth seeing. However, the mountains are the best part of this experience as they are absolutely beautiful, with their peaks being covered in lush greenery. For rock climbers, this area is definitely paradise. However, if you aren’t into climbing, you can admire the peaks from viewpoints that are sprinkled throughout the area.
5. Maya Bay
6. Klong Thom Hot Springs
These hot springs feature stone pools of hot water. The mineral-rich springs are thought to aid in healing a variety of ailments, including joint pains and skin conditions. However, even if you aren’t suffering from anything, it is truly relaxing to soak in these hot springs. Moreover, if the temperature gets too warm, you can venture over to take a swim in the cooler stream that is next to the hot springs. To add to the lagoon type atmosphere, tree roots twist across the ground, with leafy branches providing a respite from the hot sun. Waters flow down the natural steps in the springs to create majestic waterfalls, while the rainforest certainly adds to its appeal.
7. Koh Hong
This small island is located off the coast of mainland Krabi. Here, you can join the popular island-hopping day tours, and set foot on this pristine strip of land, which features a natural lagoon. Limestone rocks hover over the turquoise waters, making swimming here a tropical paradise. Moreover, those who are interested in spotting some marine life will be delighted as visitors say they have seen a diverse amount of ocean life. Thus, if you love snorkelling, this is the place to go. Koh Hong is part of the Than Bok Khorani National Park, making the island and coral reefs a protected land and sea.
8. Susan Hoi
Known as the Shell Cemetery, this unusual natural sight is definitely something you won’t want to miss. The large patches of shale rocks feature the skeletal remains of shellfish and are thought to be at least 20 million years old. Thus, archeology lovers and history buffs will undoubtedly want to experience these rocks first-hand, while getting some epic selfies next to them. Moreover, wildlife-rich mangroves are nearby, making the experience even more worthy of having. If you want more information about this unique sight, you can visit the information centre that is located nearby.
Krabi is undoubtedly full of natural sights that offer a respite for nature lovers. Moreover, it features some truly unique experiences that among some of the rarest in the world. If you are wanting to experience this area away from the normal touristy attractions, these sights above are the best in Krabi.
